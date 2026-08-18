Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: As relentless rainfall continues to create havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for districts and a yellow alert for six places in the hilly state on Tuesday. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Kothi (Kullu) at 71.4 mm, Dharamshala at 52.2 mm and Kasauli at 52 mm.

Which places received orange and yellow alerts? The IMD has issued an orange alert for four districts, including Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur, whereas Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti are exceptions. A yellow alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, and Solan districts. Additionally, a heavy rain alert has been issued in many parts till August 23.

ALSO READ: Himachal Weather: Heavy Rain Alert In Mandi, Kangra Amid Landslide Warning; Showers To Continue Till August 22 Landslides Trigger Road Blockage Due to rain and landslides, 105 roads have been blocked in the state. Mandi has the highest number of road closures, with 39 routes closed amid the torrential weather. Meanwhile, 33 roads in Kullu district, nine in Sirmaur, and six each in Kangra and Chamba have been blocked due to landslides.

Electric Transformers Down, Water Schemes Stalled 36 power transformers and 15 drinking water schemes were taken down. Nine power transformers in Hamirpur's Barsar subdivision have been shut down, plunging several villages into darkness. Meanwhile, eight drinking water schemes in the Rampur, Theog, and Chaupal areas of Shimla district have been affected, deepening the drinking water crisis.

ALSO READ: Himachal Weather: Torrential Rains Block 259 Roads, Cut Mandi-Kullu Link; Manali Highway Closed According to data from the Disaster Management Department, Himachal Pradesh has suffered heavy damage to public and private property worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore during the monsoon season, which lasted from June 30 to August 17. The situation has worsened as 196 people died amid the incessant rainfall during this period. 80 people died due to direct disasters, 14 in landslides, five due to drowning, and 61 due to lightning, rockfall, or other disasters.

The lowest temperature was recorded at Kukumsery at 11.7 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature was recorded at Mandi at 33.7 degrees Celsius.