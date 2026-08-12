Jagran Correspondent, Varanasi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comforting forecast regarding monsoon activity in Uttar Pradesh. From August 13, the monsoon will once again pick up speed across the state via Purvanchal. Due to this, there is a strong possibility of heavy and torrential rain in various areas.

At present, due to a low-pressure area over northwestern Madhya Pradesh and a southward shift of the trough, rainfall has been sluggish across the central and eastern parts of the state, with the exception of parts of western Uttar Pradesh. However, a new cyclonic circulation is expected to activate as a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal by August 12.

This system will move west-northwest, reactivating the monsoon in Purvanchal from August 13. This rainy season will gradually spread to the central and western parts of the state. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in various districts of the state in the coming days. The reactivation of the monsoon will bring relief to those experiencing humidity and heat, and will also provide a lifeline for crops, especially rice.

As per the weather department, several regions of Delhi are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Along with Delhi, the residents of other nearby cities, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, are also set to witness heavy downpours.

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Tomorrow: Will Schools, Colleges Remain Closed On August 12? Check Details Here Bihar Weather IMD stated that several districts of Bihar are set to experience moderate to heavy rainfall at least till August 14. The residents are also likely to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning in the coming days. The farmers have been advised to protect their crops and limit their outings during the rain to avoid any inconveniences.

ALSO READ: Jammu-Kashmir Weather: Heavy Rain In Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri From August 12; IMD Warns of Cloudbursts, Flash Floods | Check Forecast Uttarakhand Weather As per the advisory, several districts of Uttarakhand, including Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, and Pauri Garhwal, are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. The tourists have been advised to stay updated and plan their days accordingly for the next few days.

Apart from this, other states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall.