HP School Holiday: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts in several areas across the state, including Chamba, Bilaspur, Kangra, and Mandi, for August 12, 2026. While overall rainfall may decrease, isolated areas may get heavy spells of rainfall. Despite the weather alerts, the state education authorities have not announced any official school closure for August 12, 2026. The school holiday will be entirely based on the weather conditions. Depending on the weather tomorrow, the local authorities will take due action regarding a school holiday for all educational institutions for tomorrow. Until then, all schools and colleges will run according to the prescribed curriculum.

Also Read: UPSC CDS 2 Exam Dates 2026 Out: Check Complete Schedule And Subject-Wise Shift Timings Here Will Schools Be Shut Tomorrow Amid IMD Yellow Alerts? At present, no official announcement has been made regarding school closures for August 12. All educational institutions, including government and private schools and colleges, will run normally tomorrow according to the timetable. The local authorities will monitor the weather conditions diligently and accordingly take a call on school closures tomorrow and announce it through official portals.

Chamba, Bilaspur, Kangra IMD Forecast For Tomorrow Based on the recent IMD forecast, alerts for heavy rains and storms have been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Sirmaur. Yellow alerts have been issued for isolated places such as Chamba, Bilaspur, and Kangra for August 12, 2026. Strong wind gusts reaching a speed of approximately 60–65 km/hr are also expected in vulnerable areas.

Advisory For Parents And Students Unprecedented rainfall may cause landslides and other deterioration, which may call for a school closure on August 12. Students and parents must be in contact with the school authorities for any updates. Remain indoors and follow all safety precautions. Follow the official portal of the district authorities to stay updated with weather information.

Travelers and residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travelling near landslide-prone areas. Stay away from fast-flowing rivers or streams. Also Read: NTA Recruitment 2026: Application Opens For Content Writer, Video Editor, Researcher, And Other Posts, Check Steps To Apply Here

