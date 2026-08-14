Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Tomorrow: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, heavy rainfall, followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is expected across isolated areas and hills in Himachal Pradesh. Districts including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur have been put under yellow alert for August 15. However, there is no school holiday declared for August 15 as of now. The local authorities will take a call on school closures for tomorrow, depending on the weather conditions. All educational institutions will run as per the prescribed curriculum. Students must go to school and participate in the festivities of Independence Day.

Also Read: IGNOU Admission 2026: University Opens Applications For 9 New One-Year Master's Courses, Details Here Yellow Alert For August 15 For August 15, the department has issued a yellow alert across regions including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in low and mid hill areas until August 19, 2026. Similar conditions may prevail on August 16 also. An orange alert has been issued for August 17 in Bilaspur, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts.

Schools Will Run Normally On August 15 At present, there is no official announcement for a school holiday on August 15, 2026 across the state. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and anganwadi centres across the state, will run normally. The local authorities will monitor the weather conditions and accordingly make decisions for school closures tomorrow.

Advisory For Parents Residents of Bilaspur, Kangra, and Sirmaur must follow the weather advisory as prescribed by the disaster management and district authorities. Any notice regarding school closures tomorrow will be communicated through the official portal or school WhatsApp channels. Avoid travelling to landslide- and water-logging-prone areas.