HP School Holiday Tomorrow: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in districts such as Kangra, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur for September 2, 2026. Due to the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the state, approximately 98 roads remain blocked, with Mandi being the worst affected. Despite the weather alerts, the state administration has not announced a school holiday on September 2, 2026. Depending on the weather conditions, the local administration will take a call on school closures for all educational institutions for September 2, 2026. Until then, all schools and colleges will run according to the prescribed curriculum.

Also Read: SSC GD Result 2026: When Will Constable Scorecards Be Released For Over 25,000 Posts? Check Steps To Download Here Schools Will Remain Open On September 2 No blanket statewide school closures have been confirmed yet for September 2, 2026 as of now. All educational institutions, including government and private schools and colleges, will run normally tomorrow according to the timetable. However, if the weather conditions worsen, creating unsafe travel conditions and causing landslides, the district administration may announce school closures for tomorrow through their official portals.

Heavy Spells Of Rain In Kangra, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur The IMD has issued rain alerts for September 2 and 3 across Kangra, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. High-altitude regions may experience night temperatures dropping from 9°C to 3°C. Travelling remains disrupted with several routes blocked statewide, particularly in Mandi, due to ongoing landslide and flash flood risks.

Advisory For Parents And Students Considering the weather conditions, parents, teachers, students, and residents must follow the guidelines issued by the disaster management. Refrain from travelling to landslide-prone areas. Stay away from fast-flowing rivers or streams. Keep your emergency kit ready for any adverse situations. Students and parents must remain in contact with their school administration through the official WhatsApp channel for any updates.