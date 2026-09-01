SSC GD Result 2026: As of today, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not announced the confirmed date for the SSC GD Constable Result 2026. With no choice left but to wait, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the commission’s official portal so as not to miss any updates related to the result and selection process. Expected to be out soon, the commission will activate the official link at ssc.gov.in, allowing candidates to download their scorecards directly. Along with the results, the SSC GD Constable merit list PDF and cut-off marks will also be available. Qualified candidates will then be invited for the physical tests, including PET and PST.

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How To Download SSC GD Constable Result 2026?

Once released, candidates can follow the given steps to check their result status from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the commission’s official portal at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “SSC GD 2026 Result” link.

Step 3: The PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your details.

Step 5: Save it for the future selection process.

SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2026

The commission will also release the final answer key for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 along with the results. The answer key PDF is prepared after subject experts have thoroughly verified candidates’ challenges submitted during the objection window. Necessary changes will be incorporated in the answer key PDF and released accordingly. Based on it, the SSC GD Constable Result 2026 will be prepared for over 25,000 vacancies.