President’s Ex-ADC: Following his frequent appearances during his service to the nation and to President Droupadi Murmu, Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal stole the spotlight and became the national crush. Having served as the Aide-de-Camp to the President for more than three years, he took a premature retirement from the Indian Army, bringing his military career to an end. His retirement came to notice when the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official digital photo library listed him as the retired former ADC.

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. In 2018, he was commissioned into the Indian Army. Later, in March 2013, he took the position of Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu.

Also Read: GATE Exam 2027: IIT Madras To Begin Registrations Soon, Check DigiLocker Registration Document Checklist Here Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal: Family Background Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal is from the Samba District of Jammu & Kashmir. He belongs to the Dogra Rajput family, a lineage celebrated for its warrior spirit, loyalty, and sacrificial service to the nation. Specific details related to his family have been kept private and not disclosed in the public domain due to safety measures.

Educational Qualifications Of Major Sambyal From his earliest years, Rishabh acquired the values of discipline, honour, and patriotism. He did his schooling at Sainik School Kapurthala in Punjab. In 2013, he successfully cleared the competitive UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examination and joined the 133rd NDA course in 2014. Following this, in 2017, he secured the Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Affairs. To gain advanced pre-commission military training, he transitioned to the Indian Academy (IMA) in Dehradun after graduating. Through this, he built the foundation for his commission in the Indian Army in 2018.

Career Prospects Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal possesses a robust career graph with 12 years of service in the Indian Army. He started as a Lieutenant and Captain and finally became a Major and Aide-de-Camp to the President of India. During his service, he led the Jat Regiment's contingent at the 2021 Republic Day Parade and won the prestigious Best Marching Contingent Trophy. The distinguished ex-ADC served with the elite 4 Para Special Forces known as the “Daggers. He even earned the Balidaan Badge, an honour achieved by only a small fraction of volunteers.

Areas of Expertise With frequent appearances with the President of India, he rose to fame and soon became the national crush. His area of expertise includes strategic leadership, risk and crisis management, tactical communication, and operational planning. He was “Recognized with the Presidential Service Badge and Commendation Cards from both the Chief and Vice Chief of Army Staff”, adding another accolade to his distinguished career.