DU PG Syllabus: The University of Delhi has revised its postgraduate syllabus for the History subject, making significant changes in the third-semester topics. The Delhi Sultanate: Structures of Authority in Medieval North India (13th–14th Century) has been omitted from the PG syllabus along with several other topics. The revised curriculum is being implemented from July 2026 and follows the Postgraduate Curriculum Framework 2024 and the National Education Policy 2020. The removed paper focused on how political authority was structured in India during the Delhi Sultanate. It also covers the formation of political, religious, and cultural developments during the 13th and 14th centuries.

Also Read: RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Applications Started Today For 3,993 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in, Check Key Dates Here More Than One Course Removed The Delhi Sultanate is the only course that is being removed from the postgraduate third-semester syllabus. ‘History of North India, c. 1400–1550’ has also been omitted in the revised syllabus. In the final curriculum, several courses proposed by the Department of History have not made the final cut. DU's History Department has proposed 38 Discipline Specific Elective (DSE) papers, including Gender and Women in Early India: 1500 BCE to 1000 CE’, ‘Political Processes and Structure of Polities in Ancient India’ and ‘Religion and Society in Ancient Indian Literature '. Out of these, only 16 have been considered for the final curriculum, leaving the remaining 22 courses.

How Will the Change Affect PG Students? The Delhi Sultanate course taught at the undergraduate level is different from what is covered in the PG syllabus. At the PG level, it focused more on the structures of power, governance, and different historiographical perspectives. However, the UG curriculum studied the period from a broader perspective. The changes highlight how the university intends to reshape the PF syllabus under the newer education policy. Students taking admission to the PG History programme from July 2026 will get the revised list of the papers available to them in the third semester.