Odisha NEET Merit List 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has officially released the Round 1 merit list for Odisha NEET Counselling 2026. Candidates who have applied for admission under the 85% seat quota can now download the provisional merit list from the official website at ojee.nic.in. The rank list is available in PDF format, containing the names of shortlisted candidates seeking medical admission to various colleges across the state. Those selected are eligible to participate in the choice-filling process during counselling. The grievance portal is open until August 14, 2026 (3 PM). Applicants can submit their queries during this period. The final merit list will be released on August 14, 2026.

Direct Link Here Odisha NEET Merit List 2026: Key Dates The Committee will release the Round 2 provisional merit list on September 3, 2026. Key dates released for the Odisha NEET counselling 2026 are as follows: Events Dates Odisha NEET rank list 2026 round 1 August 13, 2026 Odisha 2026 rank list release date round 2 September 3, 2026 Odisha NEET 2026 rank list date round 3 September 19, 2026 Also Read: Flag Code Of India: Dos and Don'ts Students Must Know Before Hoisting the Tricolour How To Download Odisha NEET Merit List 2026? Here’s how candidates can download their provisional rank list from the official portal. Step 1: Go to the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the “Counselling for MBBS and BDS Courses” link. Step 3: Under the information section, click on the “Odisha NEET Rank List 2026” link. Step 4: The PDF will open on the screen. Step 5: Download and search for your credentials using Ctrl+F. What After Release Of Rank List? Following the release of the rank list, selected candidates will now be invited for the choice-filling process during the counselling process. Applicants need to fill in their college and course preferences and upload mandatory documents on the official website before the deadline. Based on the candidate’s NEET rank, seat availability, reservation policy, etc, final seat allotment will be done. Odisha NEET counselling is held to offer candidates admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota across various medical colleges.