Flag Code of India: The Indian National Flag, known as the Tricolour, upholds the country’s dignity and pride. It is a horizontal rectangular tricolour of deep saffron, white, and India green. Having the navy-blue Ashoka Chakra (a 24-spoke wheel) at its center, the National Flag adopted its present form during a meeting of the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947. Since it is a symbol of our country’s sovereignty and hard-earned independence, students must have awareness of the basic rules to handle the Tricolour. The Flag Code of India illustrates necessary actions that must be observed while displaying, handling, and disposing of the National Flag.

The Flag Code of India came into effect on January 26, 2002. It includes conventional rules, practices, and conventions that regulate the usage, display, and hoisting of the National Flag. The code makes sure that the Tricolour is treated with respect across every public and private display of the National Flag. Over the years, the rules have been modified several times. Now, as per the Flag Code, the National Flag can be made from polyester and machine-made cloth, among other permitted materials.

What Is the Flag Code of India?

Do’s Students Must Know While Handling The Indian National Flag

Here are 10 rules that students must follow while handling the Tricolour.

1. While holding and displaying the National Flag, students must do it with commanding exuberating pride.

2. Make sure that the saffron color is facing horizontally upwards or to the right side if vertically displayed.

3. The National Flag must be in the perfect rectangular shape with a length-to-width ratio of 3:2.

4. The flags must be made from permitted materials, including hand-spun, hand-woven, or machine-made cotton, polyester, wool, silk, or khadi.

5. The Tricolour must never touch the ground, floor, land, or trail in water. At all times, it must be elevated.

6. Always keep other institutional flags or banners lower than the Tricolour on a mast.

7. During school processions or at the front-centre of a line, students must always hold the flag on the marching right side.

8. Do not leave the National Flag scattered on the ground after school events. Gather used paper flags and keep them safely.

9. Before storing the National Flag, clean, dry, and fold it respectfully into a proper shape.

10. To dispose of the National Flag, you must burn or bury a damaged flag as a whole, privately, and with complete dignity.

Don’ts Students Must Know While Handling The Indian National Flag

The National Flag displays the country’s dignity and sovereignty. Students must not participate in the following activities to harm the honour of the Tricolour.

1. Do not write, draw, or print anything on the National Flag.

2. Never throw used flags on the ground.

3. No banner or emblem goes above the Tricolour.

4. Do not cover desks or podiums with the National Flag.

5. Students should entirely avoid purchasing or using plastic flags.

6. Refrain from hosting flags that are torn, faded, or soiled.

7. Students must not use the National Flag as clothing.

8. Keep it away from floors, soil, or water.

While celebrating the 80th Independence Day in 2026, students must be aware of the Flag Code of India and honour the dignity of the National Flag.

Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Dates Here