UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has extended the registration deadline for the UP NEET UG counselling 2026. As per the revised schedule, candidates interested in taking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota can register until August 14, 2026. The registration portal is active at dgme.up.gov.in. Earlier, the last date for registration was August 12, 2026. Candidates must utilize this extended timeline to complete their registration process to participate in the UP NEET Counselling 2026.

“In continuation of the timetable issued by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), New Delhi, for counseling, the extended timetable for the first round of online counseling registration for admission to state quota seats of UG courses (MBBS/ BDS) in Government/Private Medical/Dental Colleges/Universities. All information related to UP NEET UG 2026 counseling will be uploaded on the Departmental website https://upneet.gov.in and www.dgme.up.gov.in,” read the official notice.

Also Read: CSAB 2026 Round 2 Result Out: Here’s How To Check Allotment Status At csab.nic.in UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised Registration Dates The online registration deadline for UP NEET UG counselling 2026 has been extended to August 14, 2026. Candidates can register online at dgme.up.gov.in from August 13 at 11 pm to August 14 at 2 pm, 2026. The last date to pay the registration fee and security deposit is August 14 till 5 PM. Applicants are advised to complete the registration formalities before the deadline to be eligible for the counselling process.

How To Register For UP NEET UG Counselling 2026? Follow the given steps to complete your UP NEET counselling registration. Step 1: Go to the official website at dgme.up.gov.in. Step 2: Fill out the registration form with mandatory information. Step 3: Upload documents in the prescribed format. Step 4: Pay the application fee via online payment modes. Step 5: Review all details carefully and submit the form. Step 6: Download and save the registration form and fee payment receipt for future reference. Document Checklist For UP NEET Counselling 2026 Candidates will need the following documents during the registration process. 1. NEET Hall Ticket 2026 2. Domicile Certificate 3. Cast Certificate, if required 4. NEET UG Result 2026 5. Two passport-size photographs Candidates must visit the official portal for any further updates related to UP NEET counselling 2026. Also Read: ICAI CA Final November 2026: Mock Test Paper Schedule Out For Series I And II; Check Dates Here