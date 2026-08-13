CSAB 2026 Round 2 Result: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has officially declared the special round 2 seat allotment result for 2026 admissions. Candidates can log in to csab.nic.in with their registration details and check their allotment status. The seat allotment is done based on candidates’ Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main rank, seat availability, and preferences filled during the counselling process. Candidates must note that those who completed CSAB counselling choice filling earlier but did not accept the seat allotment, or were not allotted a seat in Round 1, are not eligible for this round.

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How To Check CSAB Counselling Status?

Using the following steps, candidates can check their provisional seat allotment status via the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the CSAB official website at csab.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the allotment result link.

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main application number, password, and Security PIN.

Step 4: The Round 2 seat allotment list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the allotted course and college and download the document for admission purposes.

Direct Link Here

College Reporting Until August 18

As per the CSAB counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats must pay the confirmation fee, upload mandatory documents, and complete online reporting between August 12 and 14, 2026. During this period, if applicants have any queries, they can contact the authorities and resolve them by August 17. Further, they must report to the allotted college by August 18, 2026.