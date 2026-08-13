Post-Graduate National Scholarship: Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar informed the Rajya Sabha about expanding financial support for higher education and research. The central government initiatives, implemented through the University Grants Commission (UGC), aim to widen academic access.

These financial grants are disbursed directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts using the Direct Benefit Transfer system. Real-time tracking through the SNA-SPARSH platform ensures transparent, utilization-based fund deployment across various social and economic backgrounds.

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Consolidated Post-Graduate Support

The National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies merged four earlier schemes into a unified framework during the 2023–24 academic year. Selected post-graduate students receive Rs 15,000 per month for ten months annually over a two-year period.

Empowering Female Researchers

Launched in September 2022, the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child replaced former schemes to offer direct financial backing to eligible single girl children pursuing higher research programs in India.

Distribution Across Key Demographics

Out of the 1.09 crore total scholarships in 2025–26, allocations include 48 lakh for Scheduled Caste students, 36 lakh for OBC, EBC, and Denotified Tribes, and 24 lakh for Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries.

Consolidated Post-Graduate Support

The National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies merged four earlier schemes into a unified framework during the 2023–24 academic year. Selected post-graduate students receive Rs 15,000 per month for ten months annually over a two-year period.

Empowering Female Researchers

Launched in September 2022, the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child replaced former schemes to offer direct financial backing to eligible single girl children pursuing higher research programs in India.

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Distribution Across Key Demographics

Out of the 1.09 crore total scholarships in 2025–26, allocations include 48 lakh for Scheduled Caste students, 36 lakh for OBC, EBC, and Denotified Tribes, and 24 lakh for Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries.