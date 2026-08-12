Kerala Onam Holiday 2026: Students and employees across Kerala have received great news as the state government officially announced a continuous four-day holiday break in late August. The decision comes in celebration of Onam, the state's grandest cultural festival, bringing joy to families, educators, and travelers alike.

This extended closure will allow people to participate fully in traditional festivities, homecoming gatherings, and cultural pageants. Major public institutions, educational facilities, and private sectors will pause operations as the entire state immerses itself in the vibrant festive spirit.

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Applicable Institutions Across Kerala

As per the official calendar, the four-day holiday applies across Kerala to:

-Government offices and state departments

-Government and private schools

-Colleges and universities

-Public and private sector banks

-Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

Official Onam 2026 Holiday Schedule

Date Day Occasion August 25, 2026 Tuesday First Onam Holiday August 26, 2026 Wednesday Thiruvonam (Main Festival Day) August 27, 2026 Thursday Third Onam Holiday August 28, 2026 Friday Fourth Onam Holiday

Why Thiruvonam Is Special and How It Is Celebrated

Thiruvonam marks the pinnacle of Onam, commemorating the auspicious return of the legendary King Mahabali. According to folklore, the benevolent ruler visits his kingdom on this day, inspiring widespread joy, traditional attire, and intricate floral rangolis called Pookkalam.

Families gather to enjoy the elaborate Onam Sadya feast served on banana leaves. Alongside traditional folk arts and local grand cultural events, this long break ensures everyone can celebrate Kerala’s rich heritage together.