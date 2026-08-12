Today's School Assembly News Headline (August 13): In today’s school assembly on August 13, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will cover recent events in sports, national news, and global developments affecting people worldwide. With the help of these news headlines, students will gain a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them.

These headlines aim to enhance their understanding of current affairs and global developments.

ALSO READ: WBSSC Teacher Recruitment 2026: Chairman Dushyant Nariala Assures Fast-Track Hiring For 39,000 Vacancies Under Court Guidelines

School Assembly National News Headlines For August 13:

1. Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran to step down in February 2027

2. Delimitation: Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts State Govt’s resolution to freeze Lok Sabha seats at 543

3. Karnataka bans sale of gutka, pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for one year

4. State PSCs under scrutiny as exam irregularities, delays erode trust

5. Lok Sabha adjourns for the day amid Oppn. protests even as Amit Shah agrees for discussion on students' protests

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 13:

1. Passengers rescued as second ferry in days catches fire in Indonesia

2. U.S. helicopter fired on ship that tried to break Iran ports blockade

3. Cuba celebrates Castro’s 100th as his revolution faces its toughest test

4. Trump says he slipped away from Air Force One in Turkey due to threat

5. Peace in border areas of ‘utmost importance’, says MEA after reports of Chinese incursions

ALSO READ: UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026: Hall Tickets For 13,343 Shortlisted Candidates To Be Out Soon; Check Exam Schedule Here

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 13:

1. Sarfaraz Khan vs Dhruv Jurel Debate Settled, Murali Kartik Names His Clear Pick For Sri Lanka Tests

2. Babar Azam Returns To ICC Test Batting Top 10 Rankings After Two Years

3. India Warned About 'King Of Galle' As Sri Lanka Tests Loom

4. Gulf Giants Add Miller, Klaasen; Omarzai, Muzarabani Return Ahead Of ILT20 5

5. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez tie the knot after 10 years