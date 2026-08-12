West Bengal SSC Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) is actively pushing to complete its major recruitment drive covering around 39,000 teaching vacancies as quickly as possible. Newly appointed chairman Dushyant Nariala assured candidates that all future selections and recommendation letters will strictly abide by official commission rules and binding judicial directives.

Addressing a press conference alongside four newly inducted members, the senior IAS officer acknowledged ongoing court cases while confirming that nearly 15,000 candidates have completed verification under the 2025 cycle. The commission remains committed to restoring complete public trust through regular online updates.

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Class 12 Supplementary Scorecards To Be Out Soon At cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here WBSSC Chairman Assures Speedy and Rule-Bound Appointments Newly appointed WBSSC Chairman Dushyant Nariala emphasised that the commission is working tirelessly to speed up the recruitment drive. Addressing key concerns, he clarified that every step taken will stay strictly within the legal framework and commission guidelines. While decisions on recommendation letters for higher secondary teachers scheduled for August 14 depend on legal outcomes, the commission aims to resolve delays as fast as court directions allow.

Progress on Candidate Verification and Upper-Primary Selections Providing a major operational update, Nariala shared that nearly 15,000 candidates have successfully cleared document verification for the 39,000 advertised teaching posts. Furthermore, the selection process for the final 1,177 candidates from the pending 2016 upper-primary recruitment cycle is complete. Additionally, the commission has already issued official recommendation letters to 308 special educators, showing significant progress across multiple pending drives.

Group C and Group D Exam Results Expected After Durga Puja Job seekers awaiting non-teaching positions also received positive updates during the briefing. The commission announced that preparations are underway to release the long-awaited results for Group C and Group D recruitment examinations.

Chairman Nariala confirmed that these exam results are expected to be published right after the upcoming Durga Puja festival, bringing relief to thousands of hopeful applicants across West Bengal. ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran Education Qualification: Know His Academic And Professional Journey Here Induction of Reputed Monks And Academic Leaders To Ensure Transparency To ensure complete impartiality, the government has inducted prominent figures into the WBSSC panel. The four new members include three senior Ramakrishna Mission monks- Swami Atmapriyananda, Swami Shastrajnanananda, and Swami Tattwasarananda-alongside Professor Ramya Tarakada Venkateshwaran from IIM Calcutta.

Board member Swami Atmapriyananda stated that publicizing all updates directly on the official WBSSC website will eliminate confusion and maintain total transparency.