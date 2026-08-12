CBSE Compartment Exam 2026 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 Supplementary/Compartment Result 2026 shortly. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations held on July 28, 2026, can access and download their provisional marksheets from the official CBSE websites, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, as well as through DigiLocker. While an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time remains pending, sources indicate that scorecards could be published within the second week of August.

Candidates who sat for the single-day compartment exams to clear failed subjects or improve their academic scores will need their roll number, date of birth, school number, and admit card ID to log in and check their performance. Following the publication of online results, successful candidates can proceed with their undergraduate college admission procedures, while those who fail to secure the qualifying threshold can register as private candidates for upcoming examination cycles.

ALSO READ: UP NEET UG 2026: Round 1 Counselling Registration Deadline Ends Today, Fee Payment Window Open Until 5 PM; Details Overview of CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Key Event / Parameter Details / Date Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Supplementary Exam Date July 28, 2026 Result Declaration Status Expected in 2nd Week of August 2026 Minimum Passing Criteria 33% aggregate in theory & practical/internal combined Required Login Credentials Roll Number, Date of Birth, School Number, Admit Card ID Official Result Portals cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in Digital Marksheet Access DigiLocker App & Portal (digilocker.gov.in) Step-by-Step Guide to Download CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Students can download their provisional scorecards directly from the official portal once the result link is activated: Step 1: Go to the official CBSE portal at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Results" section and choose "CBSE Class 12 Supplementary/Compartment Result 2026". Step 3: Input your Roll Number, Date of Birth, School Number, and Admit Card ID. Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your scorecard. Step 5: Save a digital copy and print the provisional marksheet for temporary reference. CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Direct Link (To Be Activated Soon) Downloading Marksheets via DigiLocker and App In addition to official websites, CBSE will release digital marksheets and pass certificates on DigiLocker. - Students can log into the DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in) or the DigiLocker app using their registered mobile number.

- Under the 'Education' issuer section, search for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). - Provide the Class 12 Roll Number and Admit Card ID to fetch and download the verified digital marksheet. CBSE Class 12 Main Exam 2026 Statistics The supplementary exams follow the main CBSE Class 12 Board Results, which were conducted between February and April 2026 and declared on May 13, 2026. Registered Candidates: 17,80,365 Appeared Candidates: 17,68,968 Passed Candidates: 15,07,109 Girls Pass Percentage: 88.86 per cent Boys Pass Percentage: 82.13 per cent Transgender Pass Percentage: 100 per cent ALSO READ: From JSSC To JAC Board: Major Exams Facing Leak Allegations In Jharkhand | Full List Passing Criteria and Next Steps for Unsuccessful Candidates To pass the compartment examination, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate marks across theory and practical/internal assessments combined. In certain cases, the board may award one or two grace marks to help students reach the passing threshold.

For Passing Students: Candidates who clear the exam can immediately collect provisional documents to complete undergraduate admission procedures. For Unsuccessful Candidates: Students who fail to pass the supplementary test can register as private candidates. They will be eligible to sit for the main board exams in February–April 2027 and a subsequent compartment attempt in July 2027 if required.