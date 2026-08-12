UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The registration window for the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling process is set to close today, August 12, 2026. Aspiring medical and dental students seeking MBBS and BDS admissions across Uttar Pradesh government and private colleges must complete their online registration and upload necessary verification documents before the strict 2 PM cutoff time on the official counselling portal.

Candidates are advised not to delay, as late submissions will not be entertained for the first round of state seat allocation. Additionally, the online payment portal for the mandatory non-refundable registration fee and security deposit will remain accessible until 5 PM today to allow candidates to finalise their applications successfully.

ALSO READ: From JSSC To JAC Board: Major Exams Facing Leak Allegations In Jharkhand | Full List UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling: Overview & Key Schedule Counselling Event / Detail Schedule / Policy Rules Registration & Document Upload Deadline August 12, 2026 (Today) by 2:00 PM Fee & Security Deposit Payment Deadline August 12, 2026 (Today) by 5:00 PM Non-Refundable Registration Fee Rs 2,000 Security Deposit (Government Medical Seats) Rs 2,00000 Security Deposit (Dental / BDS Seats) Rs 1,00000 Official Platform Designated UP NEET Online Counselling Portal Fee Details and Security Deposit Requirements To participate in the seat allotment process, applicants must complete two separate financial transactions. A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,000 is required for all candidates submitting an application. In addition to the registration fee, candidates must deposit a refundable security amount based on the seats they wish to opt for:

Government Medical Seats: Rs 2,00000 BDS / Dental Seats: Rs 1,00000 Note: Security deposit amounts are subject to specific government or private quota regulations, and candidates should verify the final applicable fee on the portal before initiating payment. UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Essential Documents Required for Counselling Candidates need to keep scanned copies of their original documents ready for upload during the registration process to ensure seamless verification: -NEET UG 2026 Admit Card and Scorecard -Class 10 and Class 12 Mark Sheets and Passing Certificates -Valid Photo ID Proof (Identity Proof like Voter ID, Driver's License, or PAN Card) -Uttar Pradesh Domicile Certificate (if claiming state quota seats) -Category / Caste Certificate (OBC, SC, ST, EWS), where applicable -Sub-Category Certificate (Freedom Fighter, Ex-Serviceman, or PwD), if applicable ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: Selective Edit Portal Opens Today At natboard.edu.in, Check Image Upload Details Here Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for UP NEET UG 2026 Candidates who have not yet registered can complete the application procedure on the official UP NEET portal by following these steps: 1. Visit Official Website: Access the official UP NEET UG counselling portal. 2. Access Registration Link: Click on the active Round 1 registration link. 3. Log In: Enter your NEET UG 2026 Roll Number and Application Number. 4. Fill Application Form: Complete the required personal, contact, and academic details accurately. 5. Upload Documents: Upload clear scanned copies of required certificates, photo, and signature. 6. Pay Registration Fee: Pay the Rs 2,000 non-refundable fee online. 7. Pay Security Deposit: Complete the payment for the applicable security deposit before 5 PM. 8. Submit & Print: Submit the final application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.