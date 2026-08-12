NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released an official notice with details of the selective edit window for NEET PG 2026. As per the bulletin PDF, the edit portal will open today, August 12, at 1 PM. Eligible candidates will be allowed to update their photograph, signatures, and thumb impression during this period. The NEET PG selective edit window 2026 will close on August 15, 2026, at 11:55 PM. Meanwhile, NBEMS has also published the list of candidates who need to correct their images in the NEET PG application form 2026. This is the only opportunity for candidates to make changes in their uploaded documents. Once the window closes, no changes will be allowed.

Also Read: TS ICET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At tgicet.nic.in, Check Important Dates Here Official Notice For Image Correction Candidates have been notified via email about the status of their rejected images. The official notice reads as follows, "Following the closure of the selective edit window on 10-08-2026, it has been noted that several NEET-PG 2026 candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed image upload instructions. Such candidates are being granted a final opportunity to rectify their images between August 12, 1 PM to August 15, 11:55 PM; failure to rectify these during the 'Selective Edit Window' may result in the cancellation of their applications".

NEET PG 2026 Image Upload Instructions Before making any changes, candidates must read the image upload instructions carefully. Here are the image specifications for your reference. Document Format Size Dimension (Height X Width) Photograph .jpg/.jpeg Less than 80kb 45 mm X 35 mm Signature .jpg/.jpeg 20- 100 Kb 1.5 cm X 3.5 cm Thumb Impression .jpg/.jpeg Less than 80kb 1.5 cm x 3.5 cm NEET PG 2026 Correction Window: Important Points 1. NEET PG applicants must ensure that the uploaded documents follow the prescribed specifications as given by MBEMS. 2. They can log in to the NBEMS official website and check the approval or rejection status of their photographs.

3. Make sure that the contact details such as your mobile number and email address remain active until the NEET PG 2026 application process is completed. Furthermore, these details are also necessary for counselling and the admission process. Also Read: SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2026: Check 7,680 Posts Eligibility, Exam Dates And Selection Process

