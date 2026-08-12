SBI JA Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the recruitment process for 7,680 Junior Associate posts in its clerical cadre. The online application window opened on August 11, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms till August 31. SBI has also listed 1,444 backlog vacancies along with the regular posts. The Preliminary examination is likely to be held in September, while the Main examination is tentatively scheduled for November 2026. Candidates can apply for vacancies in only one State or Union Territory, and must know the local language specified for that region.

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SBI Junior Associate 2026: Important Dates

The application process started on August 11 and will close on August 31. The Preliminary exam is expected in September, followed by the Main exam in November.

Application Fee Details

General, OBC, and EWS candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. There is no fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and eligible Disabled Ex-Servicemen categories.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates must be 20 to 28 years old as of April 1, 2026, with relaxation in the upper age limit available to eligible categories as per SBI rules. Applicants should have a graduation degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government. Students in the final year of graduation can also apply, though those selected will have to provide proof of passing their degree by December 31, 2026.