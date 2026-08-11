Today's School Assembly News Headline (August 12): In today’s school assembly on August 12, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will cover recent events in sports, national news, and global developments affecting people worldwide. With the help of these news headlines, students will gain a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them.

These headlines aim to enhance their understanding of current affairs and global developments.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 12:

1. Search operation launched in J&K's Poonch forests after suspicious movement

2. Tricolour-waving MPs greet PM Modi at ‘Mangal Milan’, raise slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’

3. Supreme Court sceptical about binding SIR Tribunals to timeline; seeks disposal details

4. Over 100 ABVP workers detained in Jharkhand during march to Assembly over police action on students

5. Jharkhand students' protests: Normal life hit in parts of State as BJP enforces bandh

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 12:

1. Syria sentences former president Bashar al-Assad to death over killings, torture

2. Ebola deaths cross 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo

3. West Asia war: Trump says he will demand conflict compensation from Iran

4. U.S. prosecutors want Tate brothers to remain in custody as they fight extradition to the U.K.

5. Trump secretly flew out of Turkiye after NATO summit because of Iran threat: report

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 12:

1. Araújo calls Liverpool loan an ‘ideal move’ after leaving Barcelona on pay-cut deal

2. Meghwal creates history with high jump silver, Shahnavaz wins long jump bronze

3. Jaiswal, Gill get batting practice as India beat Sri Lanka XI by six wickets in warm-up

4. IPL Player Abhishek Porel Arrested In Rape And Criminal Intimidation Case

5. Donald Trump Warns FIFA Over Consequences Of Replacing Gianni Infantino