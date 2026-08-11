Independence Day Quiz 2026: On this 80th Independence Day 2026, we bring you a quiz of 10 MCQ questions to test your knowledge, as on 15th August 1947, our country gained freedom at the stroke of midnight. There is no better way to celebrate or boost your knowledge than with this Independence Day 2026 quiz.

This year, India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with the theme "Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future," reflecting the nation's goal of becoming a fully developed country by 2047, its 100th year of independence. So, let's test how well you know India's freedom struggle and its history.

ALSO READ: 80th Independence Day Essay 2026: Best 10 Lines, And 150, 300 Word Essays For Students Independence Day 2026 Quiz: 10 MCQs To Test Your Knowledge 1. What is the theme for the 80th Independence Day?



(a) Viksit Bharat

(b) Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future

(c) Nation First, Always First

(d) None of the above



Ans. (b) The theme for the 80th Independence Day is 'Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future', which aligns with the government's goal of transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

2. When did the British come to India?



(a) 1611

(b) 1600

(c) 1609

(d) 1608



Ans. (d) The British first came to India on August 24, 1608, via the Port of Surat, initially to establish trade relations and set up factories for the East India Company.

3. Which of the following is/are true regarding the ratio of the national flag?



(a) The ratio of the length to the height of the flag shall be 3:2

(b) The ratio of the length to the width of the flag shall be 3:2

(c) The ratio of the length to the height of the flag shall be 2:3

(d) Both (a) and (b)



Ans. (d) The national flag shall be rectangular in shape, with the ratio of the length to the height (width) of the flag being 3:2.

4. For how many years was India under British Rule?



(a) 200 years

(b) 89 years

(c) 190 years

(d) 100 years



Ans. (a) The British first came to India in 1600 and gradually expanded their control, ruling until 1947 when India gained independence, marking 200 years of British dominance.

5. On Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists our tricolour flag at:



(a) The Purana Qila, Delhi

(b) The Red Fort, Old Delhi

(c) The Red Fort, Agra

(d) The India Gate, New Delhi



Ans. (b) India's first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag above Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi after independence, a tradition followed by every Prime Minister since.

6. Who among the following was the Prime Minister of Britain at the time of Independence?



(a) Lord Mountbatten

(b) Winston Churchill

(c) Clement Attlee

(d) Ramsay MacDonald



Ans. (c) Clement Attlee was the Prime Minister of Britain at the time of Independence, serving in the post from 1945 to 1955.

7. Who among the following was the first Governor-General of the new Dominions of India until June 1948?



(a) Lord Mountbatten

(b) C. Rajgopalchari

(c) Dr BR Ambedkar

(d) Dr. Rajendra Prasad



Ans. (a) Lord Mountbatten became the first Governor-General of the new Dominion of India until June 1948, and swore in Jawaharlal Nehru as the first Prime Minister of independent India.

8. The famous quote "a tryst with destiny" is attributed to:



(a) Dr BR Ambedkar

(b) Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

(c) Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Abdul Kalam Azad



Ans. (b) Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru delivered this iconic line, declaring that "at the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom."

9. Which of the following plans was known as the partition plan?



(a) Macaulay Plan

(b) Atlee Announcement

(c) Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms

(d) Mountbatten Plan



Ans. (d) Lord Mountbatten, the Viceroy of India in 1947, put forth the partition plan widely known as the Mountbatten Plan, which was accepted by Congress and the Muslim League.

10. Which of the following were extremist leaders?



(a) Lala Lajpat Rai

(b) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

(c) Bipin Chandra Pal

(d) All of the above



Ans. (d) The Extremist leaders were Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal, and Aurobindo Ghosh, who emphasised self-reliance, constructive work, and swadeshi over the path of Protest, Prayer, and Petition.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026 Speeches: 5 Lines, 10 Lines, 1-Min, 2-Min, Short, And Long Speeches In English For Students For more such interesting quizzes and topics, stay tuned to The Daily Jagran.