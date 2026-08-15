Independence Day Celebrations: India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day with great enthusiasm on August 15. But did you know that when the date of August 15 was decided for India's independence in 1947, the country's leading astrologers declared it extremely inauspicious? The date, chosen abruptly by Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of British India, caused great concern among pundits and astrologers across the country. Subsequently, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, with his political acumen, found a historic middle ground that allayed the astrologers' concerns and upheld the British government's decision.

The British government initially set a deadline of June 1948 for the transfer of power to India. However, after the announcement of the partition of India (the Mountbatten Plan) on June 3, 1947, Mountbatten suddenly called a press conference the very next day (June 4, 1947). He announced that Britain would leave India on August 15, 1947.

According to Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins's famous book "Freedom at Midnight," Mountbatten decided on August 15th without consulting anyone. The date was significant to him because on August 15, 1945, Japan surrendered to the Allied Forces in World War II, and Mountbatten was the Southeast Asia Commander in that war.

Following Mountbatten's announcement, leading astrologers from Varanasi, Calcutta (now Kolkata), and South India compiled planetary horoscopes for August 15, 1947. Calculations by astrologers across the country, including Swami Madananda, a prominent astrologer from Calcutta, revealed the following:

- Inauspicious Day and Nakshatra: August 15, 1947, was a Friday. In Vedic astrology, Fridays and Sundays were considered inauspicious for the birth of a new nation or the beginning of a new government.

- Unfavourable Planetary Positions: According to astrological calculations, Bharata was born under the sign of Capricorn and the adverse influence of Saturn and Rahu at that time. The positions of Jupiter and Venus also indicated a very dangerous situation.

- Warning of famine and violence: Swami Madananda and other astrologers wrote to Mountbatten and Nehru warning that if India became independent at this inauspicious time, the country would face severe violence, drought, floods and famine in the future.

The astrologers argued that India could remain a slave of the British for one more day, but should not become independent on such an inauspicious day.

Nehru's 'Clever' Decision: Independence At Midnight

Preparations for the transfer of power had progressed so far that changing the date of August 15 was impossible internationally. According to the book "India from Curzon to Nehru and After" by renowned astrologers KN Rao and Durga Das, Nehru devised a remarkable and practical solution: Same date, time changed: Astrologers were consulted whether any auspicious time could be found within the date of 15 August?