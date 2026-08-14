Today's School Assembly News Headline (August 15): In today’s school assembly on August 15, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will cover recent events in sports, national news, and global developments that affect people around the world. Important headlines include government announcements, IMD alerts across the country, and the latest developments globally.

With the help of these news headlines, students will get a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 15

1. India celebrates its 80th Independence Day with a special 'Vande Mataram' performance at the Red Fort

2. Government awards a total of 1,057 personnel with Gallantry and Service Medals for their exemplary courage

3. SC quashes criminal proceedings against comedian Samay Raina and four others over disability remarks

4. Census 2027 to have 40 questions, including details of caste, COVID vaccination, ID proofs

5. IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 15

1. Germany evacuates about 2,000 people as wildfire reaches western village

2. Nigel Farage fights off Count Binface challenge and regains U.K. parliamentary seat

3. Heavy rainfall brings severe flooding to Japan’s Chiba prefecture, leaving travellers stranded at Tokyo's Narita Airport.

4. Israel reopens historic settlement in north West Bank

5. Navy Chief Swaminathan meets Mauritius PM, discusses ways to boost maritime security ties

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 15

1. Tanzid Hasan’s maiden Test ton vs Aus on Day 2 of Test puts Bangladesh in command

2. World Number 1 Iga Swiatek defeated Elena Rybakina in the Canadian Open in Toronto to win her first title of the 2026 season

3. FIFA chief Infantino receives support from 6 Arab federations amid revolt over World Cup plan

4. Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi becomes head coach of Netherlands

5. Team India sweats it out in Galle ahead of 1st Test against Sri Lanka

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