CBSE NISHTHA Courses 2026-27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced two new NISHTHA courses for teachers for the 2026-27 academic year. The modules are intended to upskill teachers. The Board also highlighted over 85 curriculum-aligned virtual labs and digital learning resources available on the DIKSHA platform. These classes are accessible to teachers and students and will make digital learning accessible. Furthermore, the Board has asked all its affiliated schools to share this information with students, teachers, and other concerned people and motivate them to use these resources.

Upon launching the National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) training module, CBSE has invited teachers to join the course for the April to October 2026 session. These courses have a curriculum that will emphasize improving the teaching and professional attributes of teachers. Those dealing with students from the foundational and preparatory stages up to Grade 5 can enroll in these courses.

For the 2026-27 academic year, courses are available under NISHTHA Category II (Proficiency Courses) and NISHTHA Category III (Advanced Courses) through CIET-NCERT.

Two Courses Under Category II:

NISHTHA Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)

NISHTHA Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE)

Category III Includes Courses On Topics:

Cyber Hygiene Practices: Personal Digital Devices

Environmental Hazards of Electronic Waste (E-waste)

Action Research

Catch the Rain in English and Hindi

Virtual Labs Available On DIKSHA

More than 85 virtual labs are available through the DIKSHA platform. With the help of CIET-NCERT, the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have developed these labs. These labs cover topics of Science and Mathematics based on the NCERT curriculum. To access these labs, students can scan the QR codes present in the NCERT textbooks and view the content.