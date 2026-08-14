IGNOU Admission 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has recently launched nine one-year master's degree programs for graduates of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). Aligned with NEP 2020, these courses are flexible and emphasize multidisciplinary learning in higher education. Through these courses, FYUP graduates can complete their master's degree in one year in selective courses while pursuing higher education through IGNOU’s open and distance learning system. The application deadline is August 16, 2026. Applicants must keep their Aadhaar credentials ready before applying for the courses.

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How To Apply For IGNOU Admission 2026?

Candidates can follow the given steps to complete their application process via the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the IGNOU admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Select the “New Registration” link. Enter your valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Log in with your credentials and select the courses of your choice and study centre.

Step 4: Enter your personal, academic, and communication details.

Step 5: Upload mandatory documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Direct Link Here

IGNOU Admission 2026: List of Available Courses

The one-year postgraduate courses have been launched across humanities, commerce, social science, and journalism. The list includes:

MA Economics

MA Sociology

MA History

MCom

MA Journalism and Mass Communication

MA English

MA Hindi

MA Sanskrit

MA Urdu

Who’s Eligible For IGNOU’s One-Year Programs?

To apply for the one-year postgraduate course, candidates must have completed their four-year undergraduate degree. Students who have completed the conventional three-year undergraduate degree will not be eligible for these one-year programmes. Such candidates will have to choose the conventional two-year postgraduate programmes if they want to pursue a master's degree.