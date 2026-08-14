RRB JE Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the notification to fill a total of 3,993 posts across Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). These vacancies have been announced for 21 railway zones. The application link is now active at rrbapply.gov.in. Eligible candidates must fill in their application details, upload documents, and pay the fee before the deadline through the official RRB websites. Offline applications will not be accepted.

Under the CEN No. 04/2026, RRB has released the official notification PDF for the posts of JE, DMS, and CMA on August 13. The online application process commenced today, August 14. Check out the following table for a detailed schedule.

Events Dates RRB JE Notification 2026 Release Date August 13, 2026 Online Application Start Date August 14, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online September 13, 2026 (11:59 PM) Fee Payment Last Date September 15, 2026 Application Correction Window September 16 to 25, 2026 Scribe Detail Submission Window September 26 to 30, 2026 RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date TBA

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Department-Wise Vacancies

Here is the breakdown of the total vacancies across various posts.

Department UR SC ST OBC EWS Total Engineering 670 259 140 407 162 1,638 Mechanical 464 182 110 251 118 1,125 Electrical 279 79 50 131 60 599 Stores 139 57 29 69 30 324 S&T 147 47 34 55 24 307 Grand Total 1,699 624 363 913 394 3,993

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

RRB has specified post-wise educational qualifications. Before applying, applicants must read the eligibility criteria thoroughly. The age limit is 18 to 33 years, as of January 1, 2027. As per government norms, age relaxations will be provided to eligible candidates.

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Selection Process