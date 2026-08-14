  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. RRB JE recruitment process is ongoing to fill 3,993 Junior Engineer and other posts.
  2. The application link is active at rrbapply.gov.in until September 13.
  3. The selection process includes CBT 1, CBT 2, document verification, and a medical exam.

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the notification to fill a total of 3,993 posts across Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). These vacancies have been announced for 21 railway zones. The application link is now active at rrbapply.gov.in. Eligible candidates must fill in their application details, upload documents, and pay the fee before the deadline through the official RRB websites. Offline applications will not be accepted. 

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RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Key Dates

Under the CEN No. 04/2026, RRB has released the official notification PDF for the posts of JE, DMS, and CMA on August 13. The online application process commenced today, August 14. Check out the following table for a detailed schedule. 

Events

Dates

RRB JE Notification 2026 Release Date

August 13, 2026

Online Application Start Date

August 14, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online

September 13, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Fee Payment Last Date

September 15, 2026

Application Correction Window

September 16 to 25, 2026

Scribe Detail Submission Window

September 26 to 30, 2026

RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date

TBA

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Department-Wise Vacancies

Here is the breakdown of the total vacancies across various posts. 

Department

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

Engineering

670

259

140

407

162

1,638

Mechanical

464

182

110

251

118

1,125

Electrical

279

79

50

131

60

599

Stores

139

57

29

69

30

324

S&T

147

47

34

55

24

307

Grand Total

1,699

624

363

913

394

3,993

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

RRB has specified post-wise educational qualifications. Before applying, applicants must read the eligibility criteria thoroughly. The age limit is 18 to 33 years, as of January 1, 2027. As per government norms, age relaxations will be provided to eligible candidates. 

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process includes the following steps:

  • CBT 1

  • CBT 2

  • Document Verification

  • Medical Examination

Applicants need to clear each recruitment stage to be finally selected for the various posts across departments. 

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CEN_04_2026_JE_DMS_English.pdf

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