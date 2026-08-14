- RRB JE recruitment process is ongoing to fill 3,993 Junior Engineer and other posts.
- The application link is active at rrbapply.gov.in until September 13.
- The selection process includes CBT 1, CBT 2, document verification, and a medical exam.
RRB JE Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the notification to fill a total of 3,993 posts across Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). These vacancies have been announced for 21 railway zones. The application link is now active at rrbapply.gov.in. Eligible candidates must fill in their application details, upload documents, and pay the fee before the deadline through the official RRB websites. Offline applications will not be accepted.
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RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Key Dates
Under the CEN No. 04/2026, RRB has released the official notification PDF for the posts of JE, DMS, and CMA on August 13. The online application process commenced today, August 14. Check out the following table for a detailed schedule.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
RRB JE Notification 2026 Release Date
|
August 13, 2026
|
Online Application Start Date
|
August 14, 2026
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
September 13, 2026 (11:59 PM)
|
Fee Payment Last Date
|
September 15, 2026
|
Application Correction Window
|
September 16 to 25, 2026
|
Scribe Detail Submission Window
|
September 26 to 30, 2026
|
RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date
|
TBA
RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Department-Wise Vacancies
Here is the breakdown of the total vacancies across various posts.
|
Department
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
Engineering
|
670
|
259
|
140
|
407
|
162
|
1,638
|
Mechanical
|
464
|
182
|
110
|
251
|
118
|
1,125
|
Electrical
|
279
|
79
|
50
|
131
|
60
|
599
|
Stores
|
139
|
57
|
29
|
69
|
30
|
324
|
S&T
|
147
|
47
|
34
|
55
|
24
|
307
|
Grand Total
|
1,699
|
624
|
363
|
913
|
394
|
3,993
RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
RRB has specified post-wise educational qualifications. Before applying, applicants must read the eligibility criteria thoroughly. The age limit is 18 to 33 years, as of January 1, 2027. As per government norms, age relaxations will be provided to eligible candidates.
RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
The selection process includes the following steps:
CBT 1
CBT 2
Document Verification
Medical Examination
Applicants need to clear each recruitment stage to be finally selected for the various posts across departments.
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