ICMAI CMA December Exam 2026: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially announced the examination schedule for the CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses on its official website. Candidates can check the subject-wise schedule from the official portal at icmai.in. The CMA Foundation exam 2026 will be held on December 13, while CMA Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted from December 10 to December 17, respectively. ICMAI conducts the CMA examinations in offline, center-based pen-and-paper mode across designated test centers.

The CMA Foundation Exam 2026 will be conducted across two shifts on December 13, 2026. The first shift will constitute Papers 1 and 2. Paper 1 comprises fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication, while Paper 2 will include Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting. The test will be held from 10 AM to 12 Noon in offline mode.

Meanwhile, the second shift will have Papers 3 and 4 and will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM. Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics are covered in Paper 3, and Paper 4 will cover Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management. Each paper will consist of 50 MCQ-based questions worth 100 marks.

ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Exam Dates 2026

The CMA Intermediate papers will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, while the final course examination will be from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Date Final Intermediate December 10 Corporate and Economic Laws Business Laws and Ethics December 11 Cost and Management Audit Operations Management and Strategic Management December 12 Strategic Financial Management Financial Accounting December 13 Corporate Financial Reporting Corporate Accounting and Auditing December 14 Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation Direct and Indirect Taxation December 15 Indirect Tax Laws and Practice Financial Management and Business Data Analytics December 16 Strategic Cost Management Cost Accounting December 17 Elective Management Accounting

ICMAI CMA December Application Details 2026

For the CMA Foundation course, applicants need to submit their application form by October 14 along with prescribed fees. Late registration will include a late fee of Rs 500. Candidates appearing for the Intermediate and Final examinations must complete their application process by October 10, 2026. With the effect of the late fee, the application deadline is October 17, 2026.

Also Read: Odisha NEET Merit List 2026 Out: Download Provisional Rank List at ojee.nic.in, Submit Grievances By August 14