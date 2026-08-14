MP Board Timetable 2027: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the Board timetable for Classes 10th and 12th. Students can download the exam schedule from the Board’s official website at mpbse.nic.in. According to the schedule, the MP Board Class 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 24 to March 18, 2026. Class 12th exams will be held from February 17 to March 19, 2026. The timetable is for private and regular students. Admit cards will be distributed by respective schools before the exam.

The Board examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Class 10th Boards will begin with optional subjects on February 24. The board will prepare separate question papers for Standard and Basic Mathematics. Social Science will be the last paper on March 18, 2026.

Exam date Subjects February 24, 2027 Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj, Computer February 25, 2027 NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence February 27, 2027 Urdu March 2, 2027 Hindi March 5, 2027 Mathematics (Basic and Standard) March 9, 2027 English March 12, 2027 Sanskrit March 15, 2027 Science March 18, 2027 Social Science

MP Board Class 12th Exam Dates 2026

Class 12th exam will start with Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, and Tabla Pakhawaj on February 17, 2026. Enough gaps are provided between the main subjects. Check out the complete exam schedule in the following table.

Exam date Subjects February 17, 2027 Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj February 18, 2027 Urdu, Marathi February 20, 2027 Sanskrit February 22, 2027 NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence, Physical Education February 23, 2027 Hindi February 24, 2027 Drawing & Designing February 25, 2027 Psychology February 26, 2027 English March 1, 2027 Informatics Practices March 3, 2027 Sociology March 4, 2027 Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art & World Art March 8, 2027 Biology March 11, 2027 Political Science March 13, 2027 Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing & Painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile March 16, 2027 Mathematics March 17, 2027 Agriculture, Home Science, Accountancy March 19, 2027 Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Retail Life & Design, Anatomy, Physiology & Health

The MPBSE has also announced the exam timetable for the second board examination for Classes 10th and 12th. Students now have a timeline to cover their syllabus effectively.

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