  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. MPBSE has released the Class 10th and 12th exam timetables for 2027 on its offcial website.
  2. Class 10th exams will be held from February 24 to March 18, 2027.
  3. Class 12th exams will start on February 17, 2026

MP Board Timetable 2027: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the Board timetable for Classes 10th and 12th. Students can download the exam schedule from the Board’s official website at mpbse.nic.in. According to the schedule, the MP Board Class 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 24 to March 18, 2026. Class 12th exams will be held from February 17 to March 19, 2026. The timetable is for private and regular students. Admit cards will be distributed by respective schools before the exam. 

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MP Board Class 10th Exam Dates 2026

The Board examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Class 10th Boards will begin with optional subjects on February 24. The board will prepare separate question papers for Standard and Basic Mathematics. Social Science will be the last paper on March 18, 2026. 

Exam date

Subjects

February 24, 2027

Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj, Computer

February 25, 2027

NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence

February 27, 2027

Urdu

March 2, 2027

Hindi

March 5, 2027

Mathematics (Basic and Standard)

March 9, 2027

English

March 12, 2027

Sanskrit

March 15, 2027

Science

March 18, 2027

Social Science

MP Board Class 12th Exam Dates 2026

Class 12th exam will start with Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, and Tabla Pakhawaj on February 17, 2026. Enough gaps are provided between the main subjects. Check out the complete exam schedule in the following table. 

Exam date

Subjects

February 17, 2027

Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj

February 18, 2027

Urdu, Marathi

February 20, 2027

Sanskrit

February 22, 2027

NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence, Physical Education

February 23, 2027

Hindi

February 24, 2027

Drawing & Designing

February 25, 2027

Psychology

February 26, 2027

English

March 1, 2027

Informatics Practices

March 3, 2027

Sociology

March 4, 2027

Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art & World Art

March 8, 2027

Biology

March 11, 2027

Political Science

March 13, 2027

Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing & Painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile

March 16, 2027

Mathematics

March 17, 2027

Agriculture, Home Science, Accountancy

March 19, 2027

Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Retail Life & Design, Anatomy, Physiology & Health

The MPBSE has also announced the exam timetable for the second board examination for Classes 10th and 12th. Students now have a timeline to cover their syllabus effectively. 

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