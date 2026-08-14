- MPBSE has released the Class 10th and 12th exam timetables for 2027 on its offcial website.
- Class 10th exams will be held from February 24 to March 18, 2027.
- Class 12th exams will start on February 17, 2026
MP Board Timetable 2027: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the Board timetable for Classes 10th and 12th. Students can download the exam schedule from the Board’s official website at mpbse.nic.in. According to the schedule, the MP Board Class 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 24 to March 18, 2026. Class 12th exams will be held from February 17 to March 19, 2026. The timetable is for private and regular students. Admit cards will be distributed by respective schools before the exam.
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MP Board Class 10th Exam Dates 2026
The Board examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Class 10th Boards will begin with optional subjects on February 24. The board will prepare separate question papers for Standard and Basic Mathematics. Social Science will be the last paper on March 18, 2026.
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Exam date
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Subjects
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February 24, 2027
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Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj, Computer
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February 25, 2027
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NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence
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February 27, 2027
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Urdu
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March 2, 2027
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Hindi
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March 5, 2027
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Mathematics (Basic and Standard)
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March 9, 2027
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English
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March 12, 2027
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Sanskrit
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March 15, 2027
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Science
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March 18, 2027
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Social Science
MP Board Class 12th Exam Dates 2026
Class 12th exam will start with Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, and Tabla Pakhawaj on February 17, 2026. Enough gaps are provided between the main subjects. Check out the complete exam schedule in the following table.
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Exam date
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Subjects
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February 17, 2027
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Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj
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February 18, 2027
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Urdu, Marathi
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February 20, 2027
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Sanskrit
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February 22, 2027
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NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence, Physical Education
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February 23, 2027
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Hindi
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February 24, 2027
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Drawing & Designing
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February 25, 2027
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Psychology
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February 26, 2027
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English
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March 1, 2027
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Informatics Practices
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March 3, 2027
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Sociology
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March 4, 2027
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Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art & World Art
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March 8, 2027
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Biology
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March 11, 2027
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Political Science
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March 13, 2027
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Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing & Painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile
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March 16, 2027
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Mathematics
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March 17, 2027
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Agriculture, Home Science, Accountancy
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March 19, 2027
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Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Retail Life & Design, Anatomy, Physiology & Health
The MPBSE has also announced the exam timetable for the second board examination for Classes 10th and 12th. Students now have a timeline to cover their syllabus effectively.
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