Dehradun School Holiday: As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun, several regions across Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Nainital, and Pithoragarh, will receive heavy spells of rainfall and intense rain spells. Intense rainfall may lead to landslides and waterlogging in the prone areas, raising safety concerns in these areas. Considering this, the District Magistrate has ordered a one-day school closure on August 14, 2026, to ensure the safety of students and teachers. Furthermore, residents must take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel.

Also Read: Odisha NEET Merit List 2026 Out: Download Provisional Rank List at ojee.nic.in, Submit Grievances By August 14 Pithoragarh, Dehradun Schools To Remain Closed Today Following the order of the District Magistrate and Chairman of DDMA, Dr. Ashish Chauhan, all government and private schools running Classes Nursery to 12, colleges, and anganwadi centres will be shut for august 14, 2026. Prioritizing students’ safety and reducing disaster-related risks, the DM has ordered all educational institutions to comply with the official order strictly. For immediate enforcement of the order, copies of the official order have been sent to Senior Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), City Magistrates, and District Information Officers across the respective districts.

Orange Alert Across Uttarakhand For August 14 The IMD, Dehradun, has put Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Nainital under an orange alert and has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. In view of this, district authorities have issued cautions regarding potential minor landslides, rockfalls in vulnerable hilly terrains, and short-term waterlogging in low-lying areas. Residents and travelers are advised to stay vigilant with weather updates and exercise necessary precautions.

What Should Students And Parents Do? Parents must keep their children indoors and avoid unnecessary travel, especially around most affected areas. Follow official portals for updates regarding the weather and abide by safety measures directed by the district authorities. Additionally, families should keep emergency supplies, including first-aid kits, flashlights, and backup communication devices, ready in case of power disruptions or service outages.