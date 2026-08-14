Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in at least 15 states for Friday. In its advisory, the weather department stated that heavy rain is expected in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar. It further stated that wind speed could reach 70 kilometers per hour in some regions, adding that there is also a risk of landslides in hilly areas.

Heavy Rain Alert For These States The weather department has issued an alert for heavy rain, gusty winds, and storms in 15 states within the next 20 hours. While providing details, it stated that heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh. The department further stated that hailstorms are also possible in some regions.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Rain Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Dehradun, Nainital; Yellow Alert In Place For Chamoli, Tehri, Other Districts Will It Rain In Delhi-NCR? As per the IMD, Delhi and its nearby cities are set to witness heavy rainfall on August 14 as an active monsoon trough combines with a low-pressure system. The fresh rainfall is expected to provide relief from heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius. However, the intense rain may also cause waterlogging in the key regions, leading to inconvenience to the residents.

Along with the national capital, the northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, are also likely to witness similar weather conditions at least till August 18. The IMD stated that Uttarakhand is set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall until August 17. The Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange Alert' for three major districts of the state- Dehradun, Bageshwar, and Nainital.

ALSO READ: Himachal Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For August 14, 17 And 18; Forecast Apart from this, multiple western and southern states are also set to receive more rainfall in the coming days. The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.