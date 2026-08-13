Weather remained largely dry in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, with light showers recorded at a few places, while the weather department issued a yellow warning for light rains in 10 districts. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, 200 roads remained closed in the state. Mandi had the highest number of road closures at 64, followed by 60 in Kullu, 32 in Shimla, 24in Chamba, six in Sirmaur, five in Kangra, four in Una, three in Lahaul-Spiti and two in Kinnaur.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Weather: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Expected Till August 17, Orange Alert Issued In 4 Districts | Forecast The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for light rains in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Chamba on Thursday, while an orange alert of heavy rains at isolated places has been issued for August 14, 17 and 18.

Of the 45 disrupted power transformers, 35 were in Mandi district, while 39 water supply schemes were affected across the state. ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Showers Trigger Waterlogging In Moti Bagh, Key Stretches; Will Temperatures Drop? Light to moderate rains occurred at a few places, with Rohru recording 22 mm rainfall, followed by Khadrala 17 mm, Kasauli 12 mm, and Sarahan and Kothi 2 mm each. Minimum temperatures remained two to five degrees Celsius above normal. Kukumseri was the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius. The initial assessment of losses caused by flash floods in Munchi and Chapor Nallah in Lahaul and Spiti district on August 11 found damage to a 700-metre stretch of the Munchi-Tinno road, private and government khuls (small irrigation channels), 63 metres of irrigation pipes and standing crops in some fields.

The assessment was carried out by Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Keylong, Kanika, along with other revenue officials, who visited the affected areas on August 12 and interacted with people affected by the flash floods. (Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: PTI)