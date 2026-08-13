- Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday afternoon, changing weather.
- Showers brought much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.
- Rainfall followed days of intermittent showers across the region.
Delhi-NCR Weather: Weather conditions changed suddenly across Delhi-NCR on Thursday afternoon as heavy rain lashed several parts, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. The showers came after days of intermittent rain across the national capital and neighbouring NCR cities, offering residents a respite from the sweltering conditions.
#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes Delhi. Visuals from Sarojini Nagar Market. pic.twitter.com/huXRikLsAn— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
Delhi IMD Forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in the capital Delhi on Thursday. However, the humid heat will also continue to bother the city when the sun comes out.
#WATCH | As heavy rain lashes Delhi, streets near Moti Bagh Metro Station get waterlogged. pic.twitter.com/8E86xCB6hA— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
There May Be Increase In Temperature
According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures may rise over the next few days. On Thursday, the capital's minimum temperature was recorded at 28.0 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperature is expected to hover around 34.0 degrees Celsius. Clouds will remain throughout the day.
Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 106 at 10 am on Thursday, which is considered moderate. Delhi's air quality remained in the satisfactory category for the past 12 days. Today, it moved up one notch to the moderate category.
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North India Weather Update
IMD has stated that several regions of the country are set to witness light to heavy rain on Thursday. The weather department, while providing details, stated that several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, are set to experience rain activities. The residents have been advised to stay updated and limit their outdoor activities.
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As per the weather department, the hilly states, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, will continue to receive more rain for the next few days. Apart from this, light to moderate rain is likely in multiple parts of Delhi, providing relief from heat. The eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds along with heavy rain.