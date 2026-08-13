Delhi-NCR Weather: Weather conditions changed suddenly across Delhi-NCR on Thursday afternoon as heavy rain lashed several parts, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. The showers came after days of intermittent rain across the national capital and neighbouring NCR cities, offering residents a respite from the sweltering conditions.

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes Delhi. Visuals from Sarojini Nagar Market. pic.twitter.com/huXRikLsAn — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

Delhi IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in the capital Delhi on Thursday. However, the humid heat will also continue to bother the city when the sun comes out.

#WATCH | As heavy rain lashes Delhi, streets near Moti Bagh Metro Station get waterlogged. pic.twitter.com/8E86xCB6hA — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

There May Be Increase In Temperature

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures may rise over the next few days. On Thursday, the capital's minimum temperature was recorded at 28.0 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperature is expected to hover around 34.0 degrees Celsius. Clouds will remain throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 106 at 10 am on Thursday, which is considered moderate. Delhi's air quality remained in the satisfactory category for the past 12 days. Today, it moved up one notch to the moderate category.