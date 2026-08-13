Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several regions of the country are set to witness light to heavy rain on Thursday. The weather department, while providing details, stated that several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, are set to experience rain activities. The residents have been advised to stay updated and limit their outdoor activities.

Rain Likely In North India As per the weather department, the hilly states, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, will continue to receive more rain for the next few days. Apart from this, light to moderate rain is likely in multiple parts of Delhi, providing relief from heat. The eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds along with heavy rain.

Northeastern States The IMD stated that several states of the northeast region, such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya, are set to experience heavy rainfall between August 13 and 18. The excessive rainfall has led to floods in multiple districts of Assam, leading to inconveniences.

ALSO READ: UP Monsoon Alert: Weather To Change From August 13 As Heavy Rain Spells Expected Across State South India Weather As per the weather department, the coastal regions of the southern states are set to experience strong surface winds on Thursday. Along with the rain activities, the coastal areas of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are also likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The fishermen have been advised to stay updated and limit their financial activities.

The weather experts stated a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal will lead to heavy rain in several regions of West Bengal and Odisha. The system is also likely to cause heavy rainfall in other states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

The western states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa, are also expected to witness heavy rainfall for the next two to three days. ALSO READ: Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Uttarakhand, Maharashtra; Check Forecast For Rajasthan