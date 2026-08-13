GATE Exam 2027 Dates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced a revised schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration. As per the updated schedule, the registration link, gate2027.iitm.ac.in, will become active on August 27, 2026. Eligible candidates are advised to check the new registration schedule and accordingly apply. The last date to submit GATE applications is September 27, 2026, with a late fee. Candidates who clear GATE 2027 can apply for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in the Ministry of Education-supported institutions.

Also Read: Gujarat School Holiday Tomorrow: Will Schools, Colleges Remain Closed On August 14 Amid IMD Alerts? Check Details Here GATE Exam 2027: Revised Schedule IIT Madras will open the application portal on August 27, 2026, for candidates to apply for the exam. Earlier, the registration was supposed to start tomorrow. With the extension to the registration process, candidates must now update their DigiLocker account before filling out the application form. The revised schedule is mentioned below for your reference.

Events Dates GATE application form 2027 start date August 27, 2026 GATE application form 2027 closing date (without late fees) September 27, 2026 GATE application form 2027 closing date (with late fees) October 5, 2026 GATE Exam Dates 2027 The exam dates for GATE 2027 remain the same as announced earlier. GATE entrance examination 2027 will be held for three consecutive weekends across two shifts. 1. Week 1: February 6 and 7, 2027

2. Week 2: February 13 and 14, 2027

3. Week 3: February 20 and 21, 2027

According to the official calendar, the city allotment notification will be released on January 4, 2026. GATE Exam Centre 2027 Previously, IIT Madras has also made revisions to the exam centre selection. During GATE registration, candidates can now select a maximum of six exam centres instead of three. This will provide applicants with the option to select nearby exam centres and avoid long travel for the exam. Applicants are advised to first go through the GATE exam centre list and accordingly select their test centres.