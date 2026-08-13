Gujarat School Holiday Tomorrow: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of heavy rainfall spells at isolated places across parts of the Gujarat Region, Saurashtra, and Kutch for August 14, 2026. Considering the weather conditions, the state education authorities have not ordered any school closures for August 14, 2026. The local authorities will monitor the weather conditions closely and make decisions accordingly. For now, all schools, colleges, and universities will run as per the prescribed curriculum. Students must go to school and participate in the pre-festivities of Independence Day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall followed by thunderstorms across parts of Saurashtra and Kutch. Isolated areas in Gujarat may experience moderate spells and gusty winds as part of active monsoon systems. Due to rainfall, low-lying areas might face localized waterlogging, disrupting traffic management.

However, for August 14, the rainfall may range from light to moderate across areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. Residents are advised to follow the weather advisory and avoid unnecessary travel in prone areas.

Educational Institutions Will Run Normally On August 14

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the school holiday on August 14, 2026 across the state. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and anganwadi centres across the state, will run normally. If the weather conditions deteriorate, the local authorities will take a call and announce school closures through their official channels.