- No school holiday declared for August 14, 2026.
- Schools, colleges, universities to function normally in Gujarat.
- Local authorities to monitor weather, decide on closures.
Gujarat School Holiday Tomorrow: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of heavy rainfall spells at isolated places across parts of the Gujarat Region, Saurashtra, and Kutch for August 14, 2026. Considering the weather conditions, the state education authorities have not ordered any school closures for August 14, 2026. The local authorities will monitor the weather conditions closely and make decisions accordingly. For now, all schools, colleges, and universities will run as per the prescribed curriculum. Students must go to school and participate in the pre-festivities of Independence Day.
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Heavy Rainfall Across Saurashtra & Kutch On August 13
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall followed by thunderstorms across parts of Saurashtra and Kutch. Isolated areas in Gujarat may experience moderate spells and gusty winds as part of active monsoon systems. Due to rainfall, low-lying areas might face localized waterlogging, disrupting traffic management.
However, for August 14, the rainfall may range from light to moderate across areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. Residents are advised to follow the weather advisory and avoid unnecessary travel in prone areas.
Educational Institutions Will Run Normally On August 14
As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the school holiday on August 14, 2026 across the state. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and anganwadi centres across the state, will run normally. If the weather conditions deteriorate, the local authorities will take a call and announce school closures through their official channels.
Parents And Students Must Follow Safety Advisories In Prone Areas
Students residing in prone areas of Saurashtra and Kutch must diligently follow the weather advisory as prescribed by the disaster management and district authorities. Any notice related to a school holiday on August 14 will be conveyed through the official portal or school WhatsApp channels. Unprecedented rain and risk of landslides may force local administration to make district-specific decisions to close schools later in the day.
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