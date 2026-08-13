CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released an official notice on August 10 announcing that the CSIR-NET 2026 provisional answer key for the June session will be tentatively published this week. While no official dates have been announced, candidates need to keep their login credentials ready to access the answer key PDFs without delay. Candidates’ response sheets and question papers will also be available along with the answer key PDFs on the official portal at csirnet.nta.nic.in. These PDFs are very important as they allow candidates to evaluate their performance and calculate raw marks before the final result declaration.

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How To Download CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key?

Once the official link becomes available, candidates can follow the given steps to download the PDFs.

Step 1: Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “CSIR NET Answer Key 2026” download link.

Step 3: The login tab will open. Enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: Select the exam session and subject for which you have appeared.

Step 5: The provisional answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and cross-check your recorded responses.

CSIR NET June 2026 Objection Window

The agency will open the objection portal along with the answer key for a limited time period. Candidates finding discrepancies in the provisional answer key can challenge it during this timeline. Supporting documents, along with a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection, are mandatory when submitting challenges.