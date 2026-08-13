GATE 2027 Registration: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration process through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) will begin on August 14, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam should note that creating or updating a verified DigiLocker account is mandatory for all Indian nationals before registration.



Candidates can apply for one or two papers from the 30 papers listed for GATE 2027. Those choosing two papers must select a combination allowed under the official two-paper combinations, and candidates are responsible for choosing a paper that matches their qualifying degree and admission plans.

ALSO READ: Who Is IPS Aditi Singh? DCP Panchkula Tops Haryana List Of India's Best Police Officers IIT Madras GATE 2027 Important Dates Event Date GOAPS Registration Begins August 14, 2026 Regular Registration Closes September 21, 2026 Extended Registration Closes September 30, 2026 City Allotment Notification January 4, 2027 Admit Card Download To Be Announced GATE 2027 Examination, Week 1 February 6-7, 2027 GATE 2027 Examination, Week 2 February 13-14, 2027 GATE 2027 Examination, Week 3 February 20-21, 2027 GATE 2027 Result March 19, 2027 Note: The dates announced for GATE 2027 are tentative and may be changed later. GATE 2027: How To Apply Online? 1. Visit the official GATE 2027 website and open the GOAPS registration portal.

2. Register by entering the required basic details and create login credentials. 3. Log in to GOAPS and complete the GATE 2027 application form. 4. Enter personal, academic, and other required details. 5. Select the GATE paper or papers you want to appear for. 6. Choose the examination city or preferences, as applicable. 7. Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format. 8. Check all the details carefully. 9. Pay the application fee and submit the form. 10. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference. Direct GATE 2026 Apply Link (To Be Activated Soon) Documents Required For GATE 2027 Registration Candidates should keep the following documents and details ready before filling out the application form: a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar or Virtual ID, government-issued ID, passport, PAN card, voter ID, or driving licence; a recent photograph not older than three months as per prescribed specifications; signature; SC/ST certificate, if applicable; PwD/UDID certificate, if applicable; dyslexia certificate, if applicable; academic details including degree and institute information; personal details including date of birth and parent or guardian details; communication address with PIN code; and GATE paper and examination city choices.

ALSO READ: SC Refuses To Interfere With CBSE's Assessment Scheme For Gulf Students What Is GATE Used For? GATE is a national-level examination conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB). The exam tests candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects across engineering, technology, science, commerce, arts, and humanities. GATE scores are used for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes, and candidates may also receive financial assistance in Ministry of Education (MoE)-supported institutions.

Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores for recruitment. GATE does not provide examination preparation or coaching, so candidates should use previous years' question papers and the official syllabus to prepare, while regularly checking the official GATE website for any changes to the schedule or application process.