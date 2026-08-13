Aditi Singh Success Story: In Sanskrit, the word Aditi literally means boundless and infinite, someone without limits. As far as personality goes, girls named Aditi are generally known for independent thinking, a compassionate nature, and self-confidence. These traits fit perfectly with the city's IPS daughter, Aditi Singh.

Currently posted as DCP Panchkula, Haryana, Aditi has brought pride to Meerut through her work across the country. She has been included in Fame India-Asia Post's list of the country's 100 best police officers, a list based on parameters such as crime control, law and order, and community-friendly policing.

ALSO READ: UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2026: Check Exam Schedule, Patterns And Vacancies Details Here An Alumna Of Sophia Girls' School IPS officer Aditi Singh, from the 2021 batch, is an alumna of the city's prestigious Sophia Girls' School, Cantt. Aditi passed her Class 10 examination in 2011 and Class 12 in 2013. In 2017, she completed her BTech in Computer Science from Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College, Ghaziabad. Her family resides in the city's Defence Enclave, Kankarkhera colony. Her father, Dr Sanjeev Singh, is an MD physician, while her mother, Jyoti Singh, is a senior assistant in Meerut Tehsil.

From ASP Posting To National Recognition Aditi's first posting was as ASP in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. Her mother, Jyoti, says her daughter has been a meritorious student since childhood, skilled in dance, and was chosen as the best speaker in debates. She has also captained her college volleyball team, and has carried a spirit of social service since childhood, always ready to help others.

Basis Of Selection For The List Fame India-Asia Post prepared this list based on an evaluation of police leadership, law and order, crime control, and various aspects of people-oriented policing across the country. The list includes district police chiefs as well as officers leading various important police units. In the Haryana section of the released list, Aditi Singh, DCP MDC Zone Panchkula, tops the state's ranking.

Multi-Source Assessment And Uttar Pradesh's Representation The survey used official data, administrative sources, media reports, expert opinions, publicly available information, and regional feedback to select officers. Evaluation was based on parameters including crime control, improvement in law and order, leadership and innovation, accountability, transparent working style, quick decision-making ability, crisis management, behavioural skill, and public relations.

The list includes 10 police officers from Uttar Pradesh: Akash Patel (Chandauli), Anurag Arya (Bareilly), Aparna Rajat Kaushik (Mirzapur), Diksha Sharma (East Zone Lucknow), Dr Kaustubh (Gorakhpur), Elamaran G (Etah), KK Bishnoi (Sambhal), Prachi Singh (Ambedkar Nagar), Dr Iraj Raja (Ghazipur), and Sarvanand T (Amethi).

ALSO READ: Parliamentary Panel Raises Alarm Over 1,596 Vacancies In NCERT And 44% Unfilled Posts In CBSE; Details All Eyes On The Top-25: The list of 100 officers released by Fame India-Asia Post is not the final top ranking. After a further evaluation of the performance of the officers included in the list, a special list of the country's top 25 police captains will be prepared, and these officers will also be felicitated.