UPSC NDA NA Exam 2 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the date for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination 2, 2026. According to the timetable released by the Commission on Wednesday, the examination will be conducted on September 13 across various centres in India.

Also Read: ICAI CA Final November 2026: Mock Test Paper Schedule Out For Series I And II; Check Dates Here The UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2 will be held offline in pen-and-paper mode in two shifts. The Mathematics paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the General Ability Test (GAT) will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2 2026: Overview Particulars Details Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Name NDA and NA Examination 2, 2026 Exam Date September 13, 2026 Exam Mode Offline (Pen-and-Paper) Total Vacancies 394 Male Vacancies 370 Female Vacancies 24 Total Marks 900 Registration Period May 20 to June 11, 2026 UPSC NDA NA Exam 2 Vacancy Details: The examination is being conducted for a total of 394 notified vacancies. Of these, 370 positions are reserved for male candidates and 24 positions are reserved for female candidates. The Commission had conducted the registration process for NDA and NA Examination 2 from May 20 to June 11, and candidates who completed the application process can now prepare for the examination as per the announced schedule.

UPSC NDA NA 2 Exam 2026: Admit Card Details UPSC will release the e-Admit Card on its official website in due course. Eligible candidates will be issued the admit card on the last working day of the preceding week of the examination date. Candidates will have to download the e-Admit Card from the Commission's website, as no admit card will be sent by post or email. Applicants are also advised to provide a valid and active email ID while creating their account, as the Commission may use electronic mode for communication.

ALSO READ: Parliamentary Panel Raises Alarm Over 1,596 Vacancies In NCERT And 44% Unfilled Posts In CBSE; Details Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme: The written examination will carry a total of 900 marks, with Mathematics conducted for 300 marks and GAT carrying 600 marks. The examination will also include negative marking, where one-third of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer, while questions left unanswered will carry zero marks.

To download the full notification PDF and check complete details regarding the exam schedule, pattern, and vacancy details, scroll down to the official UPSC notice link. Candidates can click here to read the official notification. Notif-NDA-II-2026-Engl-200526.pdf