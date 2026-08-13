The Board of Studies at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the schedule for the CA Final November 2026 Mock Test Paper Series I and Series II. Conducted in both physical and virtual modes, the mock test series is designed to give students hands-on practice in an exam-like environment ahead of their final assessments.

ALSO READ: Kerala School Holiday Alert: Government Announces 4-Day School Closure Due To Onam Festival; Check Full Schedule According to the official notification, Series I will kick off on September 9, 2026, while Series II is scheduled to start on September 23, 2026. Both test series will cover all six subjects under the CA Final syllabus, helping candidates gauge their subject readiness and work on time management skills.

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Mock Test Schedule: Series Date Paper Series I September 9 Paper 1: Financial Reporting Series I September 11 Paper 2: Advanced Financial Management Series I September 15 Paper 3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics Series I September 17 Paper 4: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation Series I September 19 Paper 5: Indirect Tax Laws Series I September 21 Paper 6: Integrated Business Solutions Series II September 23 Paper 1: Financial Reporting Series II September 26 Paper 2: Advanced Financial Management Series II September 28 Paper 3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics Series II September 30 Paper 4: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation Series II October 3 Paper 5: Indirect Tax Laws Series II October 5 Paper 6: Integrated Business Solutions Paper 6, Integrated Business Solutions, will be based on a multidisciplinary case study with Strategic Management. ALSO READ: Government Expands Higher Education And Research Scholarships For 2025–26

Paper Mode and Evaluation Process: Question papers for each exam will be uploaded on the Board of Studies Knowledge Portal or the BoS MTP Registration Portal by 1:30 PM on the respective date. Students will receive a three-hour window to complete each paper.

To help candidates evaluate their performance, answer keys will be made available on the portal within 48 hours of each test’s commencement. Those wishing to appear in physical mode can approach their local ICAI branch. 'Success at CA' Virtual Sessions To offer further support to aspirants, the Board of Studies (Academic) will conduct virtual ‘Success at CA’ sessions starting October 6, 2026. During these subject-specific interactive events, ICAI faculty members will share study strategies, cover important topics, highlight common mistakes, and provide examination-writing techniques. Details regarding the live streaming timings will be posted on the BoS Live portal.

How to Register for the Mock Test Portal? Students can register and access the mock tests by visiting the official ICAI mock test portal and selecting the 'Student Login' option. First-time candidates must choose 'Register Now' and provide their registration number and date of birth. After completing the registration, students can log in using their Self Service Portal (SSP) registered email address and complete the process using the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their email.

