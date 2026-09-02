Uttarakhand School Holiday Tomorrow: Heavy rainfall and severe weather warnings prompted district administrations across Uttarakhand to declare a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centers on September 2, 2026. The preemptive decision aimed to safeguard students from the risks of landslides, flooded roads, and overflowing rivers in high-risk regions.

While institutions remained shuttered today, parents and students are closely watching for updates regarding September 3. As of now, local authorities have not issued fresh orders extending the closures into tomorrow, though official announcements will depend on updated evening weather forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

ALSO READ: UGC-NET 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Releases City Slip For English, Commerce, Sociology Papers; Exam On Sept 9-10 Uttarakhand School Holiday Update: IMD Alerts मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक, अगले 3 घंटों में 2:49 बजे से शाम 5:49 बजे तक जनपद देहरादून, हरिद्वार, पौड़ी गढ़वाल और टिहरी गढ़वाल में कुछ जगहों पर यथा सुद्धोवाला, सेलाकुई, हरबर्टपुर, रानीपुर, घनसाली, शिवपुरी, ऋषिकेश, चिड़ियापुर, डोईवाला तथा आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में हल्की… — Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) September 2, 2026 According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, from 2:49 PM to 5:49 PM in the next 3 hours, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and, at some isolated places, heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, and Tehri Garhwal districts, such as in Sudhowala, Selakui, Herbertpur, Ranipur, Ghansali, Shivpuri, Rishikesh, Chidiyapur, Doiwala, and surrounding areas. Status of School Closures for September 3 District Magistrates (DMs) issue closure orders based on localized weather threats and IMD updates. As of this afternoon, no official notification has been released declaring a school holiday for Wednesday, September 3, 2026. Parents are advised to wait for formal directives from their respective district administration offices or school management before making plans.

Recap of Today’s District-Wise Closures On September 2, educational institutions from Class 1 to 12, including government, private, and aided schools, remained closed in 10 major districts. The affected regions included: Garhwal Division: Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, and Chamoli. Kumaon Division: Nainital, Almora, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Champawat. Authorities emphasised strict enforcement, warning that non-compliant private institutions would face legal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Weather Warnings and Safety Concerns The IMD maintains a high-alert status for several hilly and plain areas, citing risks of cloudbursts, intense lightning, and localised inundation. Key rivers-including the Ganga, Alaknanda, Mandakini, Bhagirathi, Yamuna, and Kosi- are under continuous monitoring as water levels remain elevated. Continuous landslips on main transit routes in mountainous districts like Chamoli and Uttarkashi continue to pose travel risks for commuters.

ALSO READ: Punjab School Holiday Tomorrow: Private Schools To Remain Closed In THESE Districts On 3 Sept; Here’s Reason Emergency Contacts and Official Guidelines Residents and travelers in vulnerable zones are urged to avoid unessential travel near riverbanks and landslide-prone slopes. In case of waterlogging, road blockages, or emergencies, citizens can reach out to the State Disaster Management Control Room using the following helpline numbers:

Toll-Free Helpline: 1070 Control Room Line: 0135-2710334