Private schools across Bathinda, Mansa, and Barnala districts will observe a full holiday on September 3. The Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab (FAP) announced this shutdown following a call for a massive state-level Maha Panchayat by local school bus and van transport unions.

Federation President Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri emphasised that student safety and convenience remain paramount. Since private school buses and vans will completely halt operations to join the demonstration in Bathinda, closing schools was deemed the safest and most practical step for all students.

The Private School Bus Transport Union, led by President Gurpreet Singh Sara, has scheduled a major rally at the grain market in Bathinda on September 3. Drivers, conductors, and vehicle owners from across Punjab are converging to voice their grievances against recent regulatory changes. The shutdown of transport services in these core districts ensures maximum participation from operators seeking policy relief.

Operators Demand Practical Rules and Easier Passing

While transport unions state that children's safety is their top priority, they argue that newly enforced rules lack operational practicality. Operators are facing severe administrative delays, heavy fines, and complicated vehicle-passing procedures.

They are urging the Punjab state government to simplify compliance requirements, streamline vehicle inspections, and consult transport unions before enacting stringent penal measures.

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Crackdown by State Authorities Triggers Protests

The widespread protest stems directly from a major enforcement drive launched by state authorities. During inspections conducted across April and May 2026, officials checked 1,842 school vehicles statewide.

The drive resulted in 526 challans issued for non-compliance with safety codes, along with the immediate seizure of three vehicles found with critical structural deficiencies.

Potential Impact on Surrounding Punjab Districts

While the declared holiday currently applies strictly to private institutions in Bathinda, Mansa, and Barnala, school administrators in neighboring districts are keeping a close watch.

Federation representatives noted that if government authorities fail to address operator concerns promptly, private schools in additional districts may join the closure campaign in the coming days.