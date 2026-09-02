Teachers' Day celebration: India is all set to celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5 to honor educators for their immense contributions to shaping young minds and society. As part of the national celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious National Teachers' Awards 2026 upon 48 selected school teachers at a special ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Organised annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy, the awards recognise teachers selected through a transparent online process. Short documentaries highlighting each awardee's exemplary work will also be showcased. ALSO READ: UGC-NET 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Releases City Slip For English, Commerce, Sociology Papers; Exam On Sept 9-10 Why Is Teachers' Day Celebrated On September 5 In India? September 5 marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned philosopher, scholar, and India's second President. When his students requested to celebrate his birthday in 1962, Dr Radhakrishnan suggested observing the day as Teachers' Day to respect and honor the entire teaching fraternity.

Who Was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Born in 1888 in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, Dr Radhakrishnan rose from a modest background to become one of India's top intellectuals. He taught at prestigious institutions, delivered lectures at Oxford University, served as Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, and represented India at UNESCO before taking office as Vice President and President of India. What Is The Significance Of The National Teachers' Awards? The Ministry of Education confers the National Teachers' Award to recognise exceptional educators whose dedication has improved school education quality and enriched student lives. Awardees are chosen through a transparent multi-stage online selection process.

ALSO READ: Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Scheme: 2,196 Meritorious Girls Selected Across Uttar Pradesh; District-Wise List Here How Will Teachers' Day 2026 Be Celebrated Nationally? The central event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where 48 selected teachers will receive national honors from President Droupadi Murmu. The function will feature short documentary films highlighting the unique contributions and achievements of each award-winning teacher.