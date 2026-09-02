Indian Air Force Woman Officer Success Story: In a historic milestone for the nation's military, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma became the first woman officer from a non-medical stream in the Indian Defence Forces to reach two-star rank. She assumed charge as the Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters on September 1.

ALSO READ: Teachers' Day 2026: Why India Honors Its Educators On Sept 5? Here's You Need To Know Having previously served in the rank of Air Commodore, her elevation represents a defining moment for gender representation in non-medical branches. With over three decades of distinguished service, she exemplifies the Indian Air Force's motto, “Touch the Sky with Glory.”

A Career Built on Academic and Strategic Excellence: Commissioned into the Education Branch on June 18, 1994, AVM Sharma brings immense expertise to her post. Her career spans key assignments across training establishments, field stations, Command Headquarters, and Air Headquarters. Among her major achievements was establishing the IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University to bridge academia with strategic defence priorities.

Pioneer of Tri-Services School Command Before her elevation to Air Vice Marshal, AVM Sharma had already broken ground within the Indian Armed Forces. She created history as the very first woman officer across the Tri-Services (Army, Navy, and Air Force) to command a Sainik School, taking on the role of Principal at Sainik School, Kapurthala.

ALSO READ: UGC-NET 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Releases City Slip For English, Commerce, Sociology Papers; Exam On Sept 9-10 Leading the Future of IAF Education In her new appointment as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education), AVM Sharma oversees training framework development, educational policy, and academic partnerships for the air force. Her legacy serves as an inspiration for generations of women aspiring to reach the highest echelons of military leadership.