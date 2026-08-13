States across the US are issuing special proclamations to commemorate August 15, 2026, as ''India Day'' to mark the country's independence, highlighting its heritage, diversity as growing contributions of its diaspora to the American fabric. US States Declare August 15 'India Day' Delaware is the latest US state, after New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, to issue a proclamation on the occasion of India's independence day, declaring August 15, 2026, as ''India Day''. The proclamation, signed by Delaware Governor Matthew Meyer, notes that the US state is "strengthened" by the many cultures and traditions represented throughout its communities, including the growing Indian American community whose presence has helped shape the character of the State.

"Delawareans of Indian heritage have enriched our State through their work, leadership, and service in communities across Delaware, contributing to our shared prosperity and creating opportunities for future generations," it said. "India's history is rooted in a remarkable diversity of languages, traditions, faiths, and customs, and generations of Indian Americans have carried these traditions forward while building lives and communities in the United States."

ALSO READ: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Hoist National Flag; Why It’s Not Unfurled On Independence Day The proclamation notes that ''India Day'' offers an opportunity to honour India's independence, celebrate the heritage and achievements of Delaware''s Indian American community, and recognise the lasting connections between the communities and the people of India. Through the proclamation, Meyer encouraged all citizens to celebrate India Day, recognise the contributions of Delaware's Indian American community, and "honour the enduring ties between our communities and the people of India."

A day earlier, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill issued a proclamation recognising August 15, 2026 as ''India Independence Day'' across the state. Every year, flag-hoisting ceremonies at the Indian Embassy in Washington, as well as at consulates and the Indian mission to the UN, parades, cultural performances, and special events are held on August 15 across US states and cities to mark India's Independence Day.

Members of the Indian-American and diaspora communities come out in large numbers to participate in these special events and commemorate the Independence Day of their homeland.

Political leaders across the US also share their messages on the occasion, in particular highlighting the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora community to the American economic and social fabric.

Prominent landmarks across the US, from the Empire State Building in New York to the Space Needle in Seattle, are lit up in the colours of the Indian flag and host ceremonies unfurling the tricolour on the occasion. ALSO READ: High Alert In Delhi: Most-Wanted Terrorist Posters And Boosted Patrols Across Markets Ahead Of Independence Day (Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: PTI)