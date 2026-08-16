- Devdutt Padikkal scored a magnificent 167 to anchor India’s dominant batting display.
- Rain delayed the start of Day 2, reducing playing time in Galle.
- India finished the day on 460/9 after Sri Lanka fought back strongly in the final sessions.
Devdutt Padikkal continued his sensational run in Galle as India strengthened their position against Sri Lanka on a rain-affected second day of the opening Test. Padikkal's magnificent 167 helped India move deep into a commanding position before Sri Lanka's bowlers fought back with a late burst of wickets.
India finished Day 2 on 460/9 after 116 overs, with Sri Lanka managing to keep the visitors from completely running away with the game.
Rain Delays Start Of Day 2
The second day's play got off to a frustrating start in Galle as persistent rain prevented the players from taking the field at the scheduled time.
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The ground was covered throughout the morning, with the weather once again threatening to eat into India's batting time. Play eventually got underway at around 1:35 PM IST after the long delay.
India had finished the opening day at 288/2, with Padikkal unbeaten on 131 and Rishabh Pant on 27. The visitors were therefore hoping to make the most of the conditions once play finally resumed.
Pant Falls Early After Restart
Rishabh Pant and Padikkal resumed India's innings after the lengthy rain delay, but Sri Lanka did not have to wait too long for their first breakthrough.
Pant attempted to attack Keshara Nuwantha but failed to get the desired connection, with Sonal Dinusha completing the catch. Pant was dismissed for 39, leaving India at 307/3.
KL Rahul then returned to the crease after retiring hurt with cramps on Day 1.
Rahul Returns But Misses Century
Rahul had been forced to leave the field on Saturday after reaching 77, having played a crucial role in India's 150-run partnership with Padikkal.
The opener returned after Pant's dismissal but could add only five more runs to his overnight score. Rahul was eventually dismissed for 82, caught at short fine leg off Keshara Nuwantha.
Rahul's dismissal meant India lost another important wicket, but Padikkal continued to hold the innings together at the other end.
Padikkal Completes Magnificent 167
Padikkal remained the star of India's batting effort. Having scored his maiden Test century on Day 1, the left-hander continued with the same composure after the rain interruption. He eventually brought up his first Test score beyond 150 before his remarkable innings came to an end at 167 off 230 balls.
His dismissal finally gave Sri Lanka some much-needed momentum. Prabath Jayasuriya spotted Padikkal stepping out and bowled a quicker delivery, with Niroshan Dickwella completing the stumping.
Jurel Adds Valuable Fifty
With India losing wickets after Padikkal's departure, Dhruv Jurel stepped up with a valuable half-century.
Jurel scored 51 and helped India move beyond the 400-run mark before Sri Lanka struck again. His innings was particularly important as the hosts began to find more success with the ball during the latter stages of the day.
Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva produced an outstanding catch to dismiss Jurel after the wicketkeeper-batter had completed his fifty.
Jayasuriya Leads Sri Lanka's Fightback
Prabath Jayasuriya emerged as Sri Lanka's most successful bowler on Day 2.
The left-arm spinner finished the day with four wickets for 109 runs, playing a major role in preventing India from pushing towards an even bigger total.
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Sri Lanka's bowlers picked up wickets regularly in the second half of the day, particularly with the second new ball, but India had already done enough to put themselves in a strong position.
India In Strong Position At 460/9
Despite losing seven wickets during Day 2, India ended the day with 460/9 on the board. Padikkal's 167 remains the defining contribution of the innings, while Rahul's 82 and Jurel's 51 provided valuable support.
India will now look to add a few more runs before turning their attention to Sri Lanka's first innings.