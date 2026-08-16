Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Bangladesh national cricket team for their historic success in winning a Test match against Australia on their home soil for the first time.

On Sunday, the Tigers secured this memorable victory by defeating host Australia by 9 wickets in the first Test of the series in Darwin.

Bangladesh achieved this success in their very first Test match on Australian soil in 23 years, according to Bangladesh's PMO release.

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Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was en route to Kishoreganj when the Tiger squad sealed this historic win. Following the conclusion of the match, the Prime Minister spoke with the players via video call to congratulate them on their historic triumph.