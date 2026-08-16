The defeat was a major setback for the hosts, who struggled to build partnerships across both innings and were unable to put Bangladesh under sustained pressure. Cummins acknowledged that the problems at the top of the batting order have now become more than just a one-off issue.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has admitted that his team’s batting problems at the top of the order are becoming a growing concern after Bangladesh stunned Australia with a nine-wicket victory in the first Test in Darwin.

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Cummins Admits Batting Concerns

Speaking after the defeat, Cummins pointed towards Australia's struggles in the opening stages of their innings and suggested that the team management may have to consider making changes.

“It’s one Test but it’s also a little bit of a trend as well,” Cummins said about the batting issues at the top of the order.

“So it’s trying to work out, do you need to intervene now or do you let it play out and you think it’s the way forward?”

The Australian captain admitted that this will be an important discussion for the team in the coming days as they assess how to address their problems.

“So I think that’s the question over the next couple of days that we’ll sit down and have a think about,” he added.

‘They Were A Much Better Side Than Us’

Cummins did not shy away from admitting that Bangladesh were the better team throughout the Test.

Australia struggled to match the visitors' discipline and consistency, while Bangladesh maintained their composure in crucial moments to secure a memorable win.

“They were a much better side than us this week,” Cummins said.

“I thought they outplayed us in all facets, really.”

The Australia captain also praised Bangladesh for the patience they showed during the match and highlighted their ability to hold on to their chances in the field.

“They were really patient, just didn’t really let us back in, held onto their catches,” he said.

Australia Struggled To Build Momentum

According to Cummins, Australia's biggest problem was their inability to make a strong start with the bat.

The hosts found themselves under pressure early in their innings and could never properly recover against a Bangladesh side that continued to apply pressure.

“I felt like we just didn’t get off to a great start,” Cummins said.

“And kind of once you are behind on a pretty good wicket against a pretty good side, it was kind of really hard to wrestle the momentum back.”

That lack of momentum ultimately proved costly as Bangladesh remained in control for much of the Test.

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Bangladesh Complete Historic Win

Bangladesh produced an impressive all-round performance to defeat Australia by nine wickets in Darwin.

After restricting the hosts to manageable totals, Bangladesh's batters made the most of their opportunities and chased down the target comfortably in the final innings.

The result marked a huge moment for Bangladesh Test cricket and handed Australia a defeat that could have wider consequences in the World Test Championship race.