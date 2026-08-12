Captain Pat Cummins confirmed the decision on the eve of the match, meaning Australia will bring back their first-choice pace attack of Cummins, Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. It will be the first time in eight months that the trio will play together in a Test.

Australia have confirmed their playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh, with Josh Hazlewood returning to the side ahead of Scott Boland.

Nathan Lyon has also returned after recovering from the hamstring injury that forced him to miss part of the Ashes. Australia have also decided to continue with two all-rounders in the middle order, with Cameron Green and Beau Webster both included.

Boland played all five Tests during last summer’s Ashes as Australia dealt with injuries to several key players. However, despite his impressive performances, he will now start the series on the sidelines.

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Australia still consider Boland an important part of their plans, especially with a busy Test schedule ahead. The team could play as many as 21 Tests over the next year, making depth in the bowling attack important.

Josh Hazlewood Returns, Scott Boland Misses Out

With Hazlewood and Josh Inglis not included in the XI, Boland is one of the two players from Australia’s 13-member squad who will not feature in the opening Test.

Cummins admitted that leaving Boland out was a difficult decision. The Victorian fast bowler has an outstanding Test record, averaging just 18.58 runs per wicket from 19 matches.

Boland had also enjoyed a long run in the Australian team. He played six straight Tests after replacing Lyon during Australia’s tour of the West Indies last year, where he also picked up a memorable hat-trick.

However, when Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood are all fit, Boland has generally been the one to miss out. The only major exception came during the first Test of the 2023 Ashes, when he was selected ahead of Starc.

The two-Test series against Bangladesh will begin at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 13 and run until August 17. The second Test will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay from August 22 to 26.

Australia's playing XI for first Test vs Bangladesh:

Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh squad for first Test against Australia:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan.